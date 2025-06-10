Granbury, Texas Named One of America’s Best Summer Escapes

Facebook

GRANBURY, TEXAS (June 10, 2025) – Searching for the perfect summer getaway? Discover Granbury, Texas—proudly recognized as the Best Historic Small Town in America. Just a short drive from the DFW Metroplex, this lakeside gem offers a blend of Texas charm, rich culture, and outdoor adventure, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, and solo travelers alike.

Lake Life, Your Way

Whether you want to soak up the sun or make waves, Lake Granbury offers something for everyone. Spend the day at City Beach Park, complete with soft sand and clear water perfect for swimming or lounging. For those craving action, head near Stumpy’s Lakeside Grill to rent a boat or jet ski and cruise the lake in style.

Culture, Charm & Entertainment

Catch a performance at the iconic Granbury Opera House, where live music and theatrical productions light up the stage with talent and Texas spirit. The historic downtown district, centered around the Square, invites visitors to slow down, explore, and take in the small-town charm that defines Granbury.

Stay in Style

Why just visit when you can stay the night? From the vintage elegance of the newly renovated Nutt House Hotel to the lakeside serenity of the Inn on Lake Granbury, overnight options are as unique as the town itself. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat or a family-friendly escape, you’ll find a perfect match.

Shop Local, Discover Treasures

Step into local boutiques like The Pearl at Hotel Lucy and Hope, where fashion, art, and handcrafted items offer delightful surprises around every corner. Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind finds and friendly faces in every store.

Dine & Unwind

Start your culinary journey with brunch or lunch at Christina’s American Table, where fresh, Southern-inspired dishes are served with heart. As the sun sets, settle in at Farina’s Winery & Café for wine, pasta, and a warm atmosphere you’ll want to bottle up and take home.

Why Granbury?

Because here, time slows down, the food tastes better, and every sunset feels personal. Whether you’re planning a day trip or a full weekend retreat, Granbury is your summer oasis—a place to disconnect, recharge, and make unforgettable memories.

51st Annual 4th of July Celebration

Granbury, Texas is lighting up the sky and the streets for its 51st Annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration, taking place July 4–7 in the official Celebration Capital of Texas.

This beloved small-town tradition draws tens of thousands each year for a star-spangled lineup of events, including a patriotic parade through the historic downtown square, a lively arts and crafts fair, and one of the most dazzling fireworks shows in North Texas. The explosive fireworks spectacular over Lake Granbury on the evening of July 4 is a can’t-miss highlight.

Families can also enjoy live music, a classic car show, and all the charm that makes Granbury a top weekend getaway destination. While in town, visitors can stroll the shops and eateries on the downtown square, tour the 19th-century Hood County Courthouse, or cool off at Granbury City Beach Park.

Granbury’s Hometown 4th of July Celebration blends small-town nostalgia with Texas-sized fun. Visit VisitGranbury.com for a full schedule and to book your stay.

Plan your summer escape today at VisitGranbury.com.