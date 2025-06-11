Garrison Brothers 2025 Guadalupe release w/ fundraiser to benefit Texas’ Waterways and Gulf

Facebook

Special Distillery Release Event, Saturday July 12, to include Limited-Edition Guadalupe Cask Strength Single Barrels to Raise Funds for GULF TRUST, Conservation Non-Profit Focused on Science-Backed Solutions to Support a Resilient Texas Coast and Gulf

Hye, Texas (June 11, 2025) — Garrison Brothers Distillery, Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, is proud to announce the release of 2025 Guadalupe. This multi-award-winning bourbon whiskey finished in port wine barrels will first release on Saturday July 12 at the distillery and become available nationwide at end of July. Named after one of the Lone Star State’s most beautiful rivers, the 2025 Guadalupe Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey will enter the market with a total of approximately 8,600 bottles available including the first 1,000 to be claimed on release day at the distillery. In its fifth annual release, the story of Guadalupe kicked off in 2015 when Garrison Brothers procured a local winery’s decades-old port casks to age 4-year-old bourbon. Shortly after, Garrison Brothers Master Distiller Donnis Todd started sourcing for a more expansive port cask bourbon project. The magic maturation combination comes from four years in white American oak casks followed by two years in tawny port casks.

As with every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon, Guadalupe is handcrafted from grain to glass at the distillery in Hye, Texas. This limited release bourbon is bottled at 107 proof and is made with a sweet mash of number one food-grade corn, soft red winter wheat, and barley, all sourced from Texas. Every bottle of Guadalupe is numbered and hand dipped in copper color wax to finish. A sensuous, creamy liquid, Guadalupe’s tasting notes include berry fruit, ripe plums, strawberry butter on flaky morning biscuits, toasted coffee bean notes, chocolate, and cinnamon.

“Water makes the whiskey. Guadalupe 2025 is bold and beautiful—shaped by Hye’s wild Texas temperature swings, then proofed with rainwater we harvest on our 68-acre ranch. That devotion to clean environment is a big part of what makes Garrison Brothers legendary,” says Donnis Todd, Master Distiller, Garrison Brothers.

This year and for the first time, in addition to the 2025 Guadalupe release of 1,000 bottles at the distillery event, Garrison Brothers will also be releasing 1,000 bottles of Guadalupe Cask Strength Single Barrel, bottled at proofs ranging from 123.9 to 129.8, priced at $219.99. Garrison Brothers will donate $50 from every bottle of Guadalupe Cask Strength sold to Gulf Trust. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is proud to serve as an incubator for the Gulf Trust, which was launched to provide Texas-based, science-backed solutions that support a vibrant and resilient Texas Coast and Gulf.

“Texans live in a coastal state, not just a state with a coast,” says Jay Kleberg, Executive Director, Gulf Trust, “and every one of our rivers, including the Guadalupe, flows to the Gulf. We are all connected by water, and with this partnership, Garrison Brothers and its customers are supporting healthier waters—for Texas and beyond.”

Since its first release, Garrison Brothers Guadalupe has received dozens of coveted awards. Most recently, 2024 Guadalupe received Platinum (97 points) and Spirit of the Year, Brown, from the 2025 San Diego International Wine and Spirits Challenge. It also received Double Platinum from the 2025 Ascot Awards and Double Gold from the 2025 Los Angeles Invitational Spirits Challenge.

Garrison Brothers Straight Bourbon Whiskey is sold nationwide at fine liquor stores and served at key restaurants and bars. Guadalupe 2025 suggested retail is $149.99. For more information and to find Guadalupe, go to www.garrisonbros.com.

About Garrison Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery, located in Hye, Texas, in the beautiful Hill Country, is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Garrison Brothers bourbon first entered the market in 2010.

Today, Garrison Brothers is renowned for its legendary craftsmanship. With eight expressions available nationwide and in five countries, and more than 600 awards to its name, the distillery continues to define authentic premium bourbon for the modern era.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers or taking a tour of the distillery can visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.