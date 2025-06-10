DPS Arrests Five During Capitol Protests

Kristin Barclay
AUSTIN – On Monday, June 9, 2025, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a planned and well-publicized protest within the Texas State Capitol Complex, and working alongside our partners at the Austin Police Department (APD), made numerous arrests to keep demonstrators, the public and property safe.

The protest began around seven Monday evening near the Texas State Capitol, which is part of the Capitol Complex—a 46 square-block area of Downtown Austin, which DPS protects. During the response, DPS personnel arrested five individuals on various charges, including felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest, among others.

The following individuals were arrested by DPS and booked into the Travis Co. Jail:

  • Alvin Jarret Talley (23) – felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
  • Hiram Gilberto Garcia (27) – resisting arrest.
  • Zakk Wylde Bonham (22) – felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
  • Luis Davila (21) – felony criminal mischief.
  • William Haraway (50) – assault by contact and public intoxication.

DPS personnel also deployed tear gas and pepper ball projectiles to ensure officer safety and maintain order during the response. While we will not discuss operational specifics, DPS collaborates with local, state and federal law enforcement partners—including APD—to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assembly and free speech.

There were a total of four officers injured. At this time, all officers have been released from the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Three officers were struck by rocks.
One officer suffered a shoulder injury during an arrest and was also spit on.
APD arrested eight individuals in connection with unlawful activity during the protest:

Texas is a law-and-order state, and the department has zero tolerance for individuals disrupting public order or endangering law enforcement officers. DPS will continue monitoring future events and their impact on public safety across the state and will adjust operations, including personnel and resources, as needed to address potential and emerging threats. Our men and women stand ready to protect and serve.

Additional information and details about the eight arrests made by the Austin Police Department during the protest are available, here.

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
