Governor Abbott Outlines Texas COVID-19 Strategies with Lawmakers

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today hosted a conference call with Texas legislators, mayors, and county judges to provide an update on the state’s ongoing efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID-19). The Governor outlined Texas’ strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensure communities are prepared to respond to any confirmed cases in their areas.

Governor Abbott also reinforced the state’s commitment to collaborating with local jurisdictions to make certain they have the support, resources, and supplies needed to protect their communities. The Governor encouraged local jurisdictions to track and report any expenses associated with COVID-19 for potential reimbursement from the federal government. The Governor encouraged local jurisdictions to maintain consistent communication with state partners and to continue implementing proactive, vigilant strategies at the local level.

The Governor was joined on the call by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath. During the call, Commissioner Morath announced that starting tomorrow, the TEA will begin hosting daily calls with superintendents across the state to ensure relevant information on COVID-19 is communicated to school districts in a timely manner.

“The State of Texas continues to implement proactive strategies to respond to any and all new developments of COVID-19 and that includes collaborating with our local partners throughout Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Local jurisdictions are essential to our mission of protecting public health, and state agencies will continue to be in constant contact with local leaders to provide additional resources and the most up to date information. I am grateful for the responsiveness and cooperation of our mayors and county judges as we continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Together, we will continue to build on our response capabilities and implement proactive strategies that protect the health and safety of all Texans.”

