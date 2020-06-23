Glenn Heights will host Two Free COVID-19 Walk-up Testing Locations

No appointment is necessary to have the test administered

Glenn Heights, TX — On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., the City of Glenn Heights, in partnership with multiple local and state agencies, will host free COVID-19 walk-up testing sites to any person who believes they need one administered. Symptoms do not have to be presented to be tested and an appointment is not necessary to be seen.

The walk-up testing locations will be hosted on two school campuses located within the City of Glenn Heights. In addition to Glenn Heights residents, community members from surrounding counties can visit either site at their convenience.

Ellis County- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – Donald T. Shields Elementary (223 W. Ovilla Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154)

Dallas County- Wednesday, July 1, 2020- Curtistine S. McCowan Middle School (1500 Majestic Meadows Dr., Glenn Heights, TX 75154)

Patients must register for testing on-site and remain in a designated location until their name is called. The test will be administered in the gym.

“We are pleased to have been selected to provide additional free testing sites in our community. By offering this second round of walk-up clinics in addition to last week’s walk-up locations and previous drive-through locations, we have accomplished the goal of making this resource more accessible for all,” states Fire Chief and Emergency Management Officer, Keith Moore.

Free-No Symptoms Required

There is no cost associated for testing. Symptoms that may warrant a test include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.

In order to be tested, registrants must bring a valid identification card and provide a current phone number in order to receive test results. Find additional Novel Coronavirus information specific to Glenn Heights at https://bit.ly/GHTXCOVIDINFO.

For questions specific to the Glenn Heights testing locations, please call 972.795.5518.

