“Celebrating the Familiar,” Seward Johnson’s exhibit of 25 realistic, life-size cast bronze sculptures, is on view at Dallas Arboretum and Garden during their 2020 Summer of Sculpture. The exhibition will remain on view until July 31.

Advance online timed tickets are now required for entry to the Arboretum. Call 214-515-6615 or purchase online at dallasarboretum.org. Face masks are highly encouraged in the garden, but they are required in restrooms and indoor facilities. For more information about garden procedures during this time, please see the Know Before You Go FAQ on the website.

Celebrating the Familiar

Johnson’s sculptures show people performing familiar tasks, and reflecting ordinary life. They celebrate the great value in everyday activities, and encourage us to take time to savor them. The sculptures depict activities like gardening, fishing, reading, and simply enjoying a conversation. Creating the fine details of people’s poses, gestures and expressions are the defining elements of Johnson’s work. The exhibit is supported in part by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District.

Our featured photo of Johnson’s sculpture titled “Down to Earth” shows a woman kneeling at the garden’s edge while planting her bulbs.

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, “We invite the community and visitors to see these remarkable sculptures that are placed throughout our garden filled with summer plants and flowers. We have said, ‘Let nature nurture you,’ and we’re ready to welcome you back.”

Follow the Paths

The Dallas Arboretum has created a one-mile path and other leisurely walking paths around the garden to make it easier to tour while social distancing. Guests can take respite in the Pecan Grove, the Jonsson Color Garden, on the Camp House Lawn, and the lawn of the Lay Family Garden. Other gardens now open include the Rose Garden, Nancy Seay Magnolia Glade, Nancy’s Garden, Crape Myrtle Allee, and others.

Window food service is available at the Terrace Café and Café on the Green, presented by Gil’s Elegant Catering. A selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, snacks, drinks and adult beverages are available. Please check the website for the latest information on openings before visiting.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road in Dallas, is open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through the end of June. Hours will then be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in July and August. General admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $10. Visit dallasarboretum.org/ for more information.

