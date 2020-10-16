Glenn Heights Police Chief Resigns; Last Day This Week

Glenn Heights Police Chief’s Last Day Is October 18

GLENN HEIGHTS – While Glenn Heights Police Chief Vernell Dooley was in the top three candidates for a police chief opening in Victoria, Texas near the Gulf of Mexico he was not hired for the job. Instead, the job went to a major with the Dallas Police Department Robert Arredondo Jr.

However, Dooley, who was chosen as a top three finalist out of 53 candidates for the open position will be leaving Glenn Heights. On September 18, Hh submitted his resignation.

Dooley’s last day is this week on October 18.

Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall said, “When we hired Chief V. Dooley in 2017, he was tasked with helping to revamp the Glenn Heights Police Department and begin its journey forward.”

Hall said the month-long time-frame Dooley gave the city regarding his resignation also gave the city a chance to think about the transition and how the position would be filled.

“It allowed us to determine how we will move forward,” Hall said.

Sergeant Benson Wil Serves As Interim Chief

In the interim, as a replacement for Chief Dooley, Sergeant Lucas Benson will be filling the shoes according to Hall. Benson has been with the city for 15 years and is not only on the regional SWAT team, but was also in the military.

He said Benson is Dooley’s number one, so it is a logical interim choice. It also gives Benson the chance to determine if he is ready to make a transition into a police chief position.

With over 15 years of law enforcement experience, Chief Dooley began his career in 2005 in the City of Denton. He has been the police chief in Glenn Heights since 2017.

“We have to remind people that law enforcement is still a very noble profession, and we need people that are willing to step out and serve in this very important role,” Dooley said as part of what he said after being chosen as a finalist in Victoria.

“It was an honor to serve the community of Glenn Heights for three years. I am proud of the progress the Police Department has made and I pray that their relentless dedication to service continues as I move forward to explore other professional opportunities,” said Chief Dooley.

“We are thankful for the improvements and forward progress that occurred under his leadership and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Hall concluded.

