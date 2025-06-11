Galleria Dallas Keeps Cool This Summer With An Exciting Slate Of Events

Facebook

Galleria Dallas has become a go-to place for DFW families, thanks to its Ice Skating Center, engaging performances, vibrant indoor kids’ Play Place and year-round entertainment. This summer, the center is turning up the excitement with a variety of family-friendly events and activities that offer something for everyone.

The Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center, now adorned with origami stars from the nonprofit Paper for Water, will be the place to beat the heat with Two for Tuesdays in June and July — bring your best friend and enjoy skating for two at the price of one. On Saturday, June 21 from 3 to 5 p.m., don’t miss Hula Skate, where guests can lace up their skates, grab a lei and glide to tropical beats alongside hula dancers. For beginners looking to build confidence on the ice, three-day Summer Skate Camps are available starting June 16 and July 14 for $95 per skater. And five-week beginner lessons on July 14 will introduce skaters to the basics in a fun, supportive environment. To register for skate camp and lessons, visit the skate center website here.

The fun doesn’t stop at the ice rink. On the first Thursday of each month, children PALS Showtime at 10:30 a.m., which features a variety of acts. Select showtimes will also include hands-on crafting fun in partnership with Camp Crafty. Additionally, on Fridays, June 27 and July 11, kids can participate in Artmaking with the DMA. The Dallas Museum of Art’s Community Engagement team will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. helping children explore their creative side with a hands-on art activity. The activities will take place on Level 3, near the Play Place.

To make a full staycation out of your visit, The Westin Galleria Dallas is offering the Skate + Splash package with room nights available now through Sept. 1. This unique getaway combines the cool thrill of skating with the relaxing vibe of a poolside retreat. Guests who book the package will enjoy overnight accommodation, complimentary self-parking and a sweet treat welcome amenity. Each check-in also includes a fun-filled gift bag featuring four complimentary skating passes to the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center, a pool toy for sunny afternoons and a Galleria Dallas PALS activity book to keep the little ones entertained. Learn more and book here.

Those who prefer a relaxing day visit at the Westin Galleria Dallas can book a Resort Pass, which grants access to the hotel’s fourth-floor rooftop pool, lounge chairs, towel service, the WestinWORKOUT fitness center and complimentary bottled water, Wi-Fi and self-parking. Resort Passes are available here.

SUMMER HAPPENINGS AT GALLERIA DALLAS

June 10 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two for Tuesdays

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus a $5 skate rental.

June 14 from 11:30 a.m.- noon

Showtime Saturdays: Hula Dancing with Moana

Level 3, near the Play Place

Celebrate the spirit of Aloha as Moana teaches kids of all ages how to tell a story with the ancient art of hula dancing.

June 16-18 from 10-11 a.m.

Summer Ice Skating Camp

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Beginner skating lessons are available at this three-day camp for $95 per skater. To register, visit the Skate Center website.

June 17 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two For Tuesdays

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus a $5 skate rental.

June 21 from 11:30 a.m. – noon

Showtime Saturdays: David Chicken

Level 3, near the Play Place

Three-time Emmy Award-Winning musician David Chicken leads the kids through high-energy, interactive performances. Join David to sing, play musical instruments and be a star!

June 21 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Hula Skate

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Grab a lei and lace up your skates for a fun-filled afternoon. The event includes hula dancers, leis for all skaters and raffle items. Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus $5 skate rental.

June 24 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two for Tuesdays

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus a $5 skate rental.

June 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Drop-In Artmaking Class with the DMA

Level 3, near the Play Place

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Community Engagement team will host a complimentary artmaking activity for kids of all ages and their families, for this free, hands-on program!

June 28 from 11:30 a.m. – noon

Showtime Saturdays: Sam the Magic Man

Level 3, near the Play Place

Experience Sam the Magic Man’s unique blend of magic and humor. This high-energy, fast-paced, hilarious magic show for kids will leave a long-lasting impression.

July 1 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two for Tuesdays

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus a $5 skate rental.

July 3 from 10:30-11 a.m.

PALS Showtime: A Pair of Pirates

Level 3, near the Play Place

The talented musicians from A Pair of Pirates will guide you and your crew on your piratical journey with songs of the sea, tall tales and nautical fun. This show is interactive and before we ship out, your young swashbucklers will sing, dance and talk like a pirate!

July 5 from 11:30 a.m.-noon

Showtime Saturdays: The Ramazinis

Level 3, near the Play Place

Former Ringling Bros. Circus clowns bring the laughs with comedy, juggling, magic and acrobatics.

July 8 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two for Tuesdays

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus a $5 skate rental.

July 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Drop-in Artmaking Class with the DMA

Level 3, near the Play Place

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Community Engagement team will host a complimentary artmaking activity for kids of all ages and their families, for this free, hands-on program!

July 12 from 11:30 a.m.- noon

Showtime Saturdays: David Chicken

Level 3, near the Play Place

Three-time Emmy Award-Winning musician David Chicken leads the kids through high-energy, interactive performances. Join David to sing, play musical instruments and be a star!

July 14

Ice Skating Lessons

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Start a 5-week beginner class at the Ice Skating Center. To register, visit the Skate Center website.

July 14-16 from 10-11 a.m.

Summer Ice Skating Camp

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Beginner skating lessons are available at this three-day camp for $95 per skater.

July 15 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two for Tuesdays

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus a $5 skate rental.

July 19 from 11:30 a.m.- noon

Showtime Saturdays: Magic Mike Williams

Level 3, near the Play Place

The half-comedian, half-magician will surely entertain with his sleight-of-hand tricks and comedy magic.

July 22 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two for Tuesdays

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus a $5 skate rental.

July 26 from 11:30 a.m.- noon

Showtime Saturdays: Hula Dancing with Moana

Level 3, near the Play Place

Celebrate the spirit of Aloha as Moana teaches kids of all ages how to tell a story with the ancient art of hula dancing.

July 29 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Two for Tuesdays

Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13 plus a $5 skate rental.

Aug. 7 from 10:30-11 a.m.

PALS Showtime: Maricela and Friends

Level 3, near the Play Place

For more than 40 years she has shared her talents around the world and loves to teach and share about kindness, respect, good Manners using her puppets and music to audiences of all ages. Her shows are customized for birthday parties, community events, schools, daycares, churches, nursing homes and more.

All activities take place at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240. For more info, visit galleriadallas.com

About Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy’s, the world’s only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, The Westin Galleria Dallas and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 12 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit galleriadallas.com for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is managed by Trademark Property Group, Inc. Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240.

For Social Media: @GalleriaDallas #GalleriaDallas @GalleriaDallasIceSkating #GalleriaDallasIceSkating