Creative Drink Recipes to Inspire Summer Hosting

Summer is one of my favorite times to invite friends over to sit on the patio and share a new cocktail. While we all have our stand-by favorites, it is so much fun to shake things up with new recipes. From tropical whisky punches to crisp margaritas and flavorful non-alc options, there’s something to suit every summer vibe and occasion.

Spritzing into Summer

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Ritual Aperitif Alternative
  • 2.5 oz Soda Water and/or prosecco

Garnish: Orange Slice

Glassware: Wine Glass

Method:

  • Fill a wine glass to the brim with ice. Top with soda water and/or prosecco. Garnish with a slice of orange for additional zest.

Non-Alc Matcha Tini  

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Seedlip Grove 42
  • 2 oz Prepared Matcha
  • 0.5 oz Honey Syrup

Garnish: Matcha Dust

Glassware: Martini Glass

Method:

  • Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a dusting of matcha powder.

Chamomile Honey Martini

chamomile martini

Crafted by award winning mixologist Tiffanie Barriere for Tanqueray’s Martini Month in June. Makes one serving.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Tanqueray No. TEN
  • 0.75 oz Chamomile Honey Syrup
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1 dash Vanilla Saline

Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon Wheel

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Method:

  • Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.

Guava Highball 

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
  • 4.5 oz Guava Soda

Glassware: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lime Wheel and Tajín Rim

Method:

  • Build ingredients into an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish and enjoy

Summer Solstice Negroni

Solstice Negroni

SUMMER STRAWBERRIES ARE IN SEASON!

Ingredients:

  • 0.75oz Astral Tequila Reposado
  • 0.75oz Italian Aperitif
  • 0.75oz Sweet Vermouth
  • 3-4 Strawberries

Garnish: Strawberry + Mint Sprig

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Method:

  • Add all ingredients to an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir for 10 to 12 seconds. Add 3-4 strawberries and steep for two hours. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with a strawberry and mint sprig.

Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Latte

Bailey's coffee toffee

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk
  • 1 shot Espresso
  • 2 tsp Brown Sugar
  • Brown Sugar Cold Foam
    • 0.5oz Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk
    • 3oz Oat Milk
    • 1 tsp Brown Sugar
    • Preparation: Froth with a frother for 30 seconds or until tripled in size

Glassware: Highball Glass

Garnish: Cinnamon Sprinkle

Method:

  • Combine Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk, espresso and brown sugar in a shaker. Add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour into a highball glass, top with Brown Sugar Cold Foam and garnish with a cinnamon sprinkle.

Sandia Margarita

margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino
  • 0.75 oz Lime
  • 1.5 oz Watermelon Juice (or 4 Fresh Watermelon Chunks)
  • 0.5 oz Agave
  • 1 Jalapeño Wheel (Muddled)
  • 1 Pinch of Salt

Garnish: Watermelon Half

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Method:

  • Combine ingredients into a shaker – if using fresh watermelon chunks, muddle watermelon prior to adding ice to the shaker. Strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with Watermelon half – bonus pinch of Tajin

Marquis Daiquiri

Crown Royal Marquis Daiquiri

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky
  • 1 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Simple Syrup

 

Directions: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and top with dehydrated lime wheel garnish

Summer Beats 75

French 75

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1oz DELEÓN Reposado Tequila
  • 0.5oz Agave Syrup (1:1)
  • 0.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1.5oz Champagne or Prosecco

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Garnish: Lemon, Mint, and Green Grape Garnish

Method:

  •  Add DELEÓN Reposado, agave syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker. Shake and pour into the coupe glass using a strainer. Add sparkling and top with garnishes.

Buchanita

Buchanita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Buchanan’s DeLuxe​
  • 4 oz Pineapple Juice​
  • Garnish: Pineapple Leaf​
  • Glassware: Rocks/Lowball​

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Pineapple Leaf

Method:

  • Vigorously shake Buchanan’s DeLuxe with the juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.​ Pour over a rocks glass filled with ice cubes and garnish with a pineapple leaf.​

 

 

Peach Smash

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Old Parr 12
  •  .5 oz. Peach Syrup
  •  .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  •  Fresh mint

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Fresh Mint

Method:

  • Lightly muddle fresh mint and place in bottom of rocks glass. Combine Old Parr 12, peach syrup, fresh lemon juice and fresh mint in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain into the rocks glass over the mint. Fill rocks glass with crushed ice and garnish with a fresh mint bouquet.
