Creative Drink Recipes to Inspire Summer Hosting

Summer is one of my favorite times to invite friends over to sit on the patio and share a new cocktail. While we all have our stand-by favorites, it is so much fun to shake things up with new recipes. From tropical whisky punches to crisp margaritas and flavorful non-alc options, there’s something to suit every summer vibe and occasion.
Spritzing into Summer
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ritual Aperitif Alternative
- 2.5 oz Soda Water and/or prosecco
Garnish: Orange Slice
Glassware: Wine Glass
Method:
- Fill a wine glass to the brim with ice. Top with soda water and/or prosecco. Garnish with a slice of orange for additional zest.
Non-Alc Matcha Tini
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Seedlip Grove 42
- 2 oz Prepared Matcha
- 0.5 oz Honey Syrup
Garnish: Matcha Dust
Glassware: Martini Glass
Method:
- Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a dusting of matcha powder.
Chamomile Honey Martini
Crafted by award winning mixologist Tiffanie Barriere for Tanqueray’s Martini Month in June. Makes one serving.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Tanqueray No. TEN
- 0.75 oz Chamomile Honey Syrup
- 0.5 oz Lemon Juice
- 1 dash Vanilla Saline
Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon Wheel
Glassware: Coupe Glass
Method:
- Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.
Guava Highball
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
- 4.5 oz Guava Soda
Glassware: Highball Glass
Garnish: Lime Wheel and Tajín Rim
Method:
- Build ingredients into an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish and enjoy
Summer Solstice Negroni
SUMMER STRAWBERRIES ARE IN SEASON!
Ingredients:
- 0.75oz Astral Tequila Reposado
- 0.75oz Italian Aperitif
- 0.75oz Sweet Vermouth
- 3-4 Strawberries
Garnish: Strawberry + Mint Sprig
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Method:
- Add all ingredients to an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir for 10 to 12 seconds. Add 3-4 strawberries and steep for two hours. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with a strawberry and mint sprig.
Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Latte
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk
- 1 shot Espresso
- 2 tsp Brown Sugar
- Brown Sugar Cold Foam
- 0.5oz Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk
- 3oz Oat Milk
- 1 tsp Brown Sugar
- Preparation: Froth with a frother for 30 seconds or until tripled in size
Glassware: Highball Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon Sprinkle
Method:
- Combine Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk, espresso and brown sugar in a shaker. Add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour into a highball glass, top with Brown Sugar Cold Foam and garnish with a cinnamon sprinkle.
Sandia Margarita
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino
- 0.75 oz Lime
- 1.5 oz Watermelon Juice (or 4 Fresh Watermelon Chunks)
- 0.5 oz Agave
- 1 Jalapeño Wheel (Muddled)
- 1 Pinch of Salt
Garnish: Watermelon Half
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Method:
- Combine ingredients into a shaker – if using fresh watermelon chunks, muddle watermelon prior to adding ice to the shaker. Strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with Watermelon half – bonus pinch of Tajin
Marquis Daiquiri
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Crown Royal Marquis Blended Canadian Whisky
- 1 oz Pineapple Juice
- 0.5 oz Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Directions: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and top with dehydrated lime wheel garnish
Summer Beats 75
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
- 1oz DELEÓN Reposado Tequila
- 0.5oz Agave Syrup (1:1)
- 0.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1.5oz Champagne or Prosecco
Glassware: Coupe Glass
Garnish: Lemon, Mint, and Green Grape Garnish
Method:
- Add DELEÓN Reposado, agave syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker. Shake and pour into the coupe glass using a strainer. Add sparkling and top with garnishes.
Buchanita
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Buchanan’s DeLuxe
- 4 oz Pineapple Juice
- Garnish: Pineapple Leaf
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Pineapple Leaf
Method:
- Vigorously shake Buchanan’s DeLuxe with the juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Pour over a rocks glass filled with ice cubes and garnish with a pineapple leaf.
Peach Smash
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Old Parr 12
- .5 oz. Peach Syrup
- .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- Fresh mint
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Fresh Mint
Method:
- Lightly muddle fresh mint and place in bottom of rocks glass. Combine Old Parr 12, peach syrup, fresh lemon juice and fresh mint in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain into the rocks glass over the mint. Fill rocks glass with crushed ice and garnish with a fresh mint bouquet.