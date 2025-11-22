Fun at Duncanville Lions Pancake Breakfast

Jo Ann Holt
Duncanville Lions pancake breakfast
Greg Zylka with Lion Gale Sliger, Holt photo

Duncanville Lions Club annual Pancake Breakfast Nov. 22 was more fun than ever this year. The community event seems to keep growing more popular, and an enthusiastic crowd turned out to enjoy the fellowship, food, and festivities this year.

Fun pancake breakfast
Lions in the kitchen, Holt photo

Families flock to the event for the all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and bacon breakfast, with food donated by D-Squared Catering and Redbird Lanes. Breakfast is also served with juice and coffee.

Duncanville Lions pancake breakfast coffee
Holt photo

Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters brought their gourmet coffee bar back this year, serving delicious lattes and other specialty coffee drinks. Lion Emcee Don McBurnett was a big hit as he and “Beatlejuice” Will handed out 12 packs of Coke, Dr Pepper, or other soda-pop to lucky ticket holders. Other Duncanville Lions were busy greeting guests, flipping pancakes, filling orders, or busing tables for the large crowd. Keeping their motto, “We Serve.”

Fun with elves at Duncanville Lions Pancake breakfast
Holt photo

Fun at Duncanville Lions Pancake Breakfast

Three of Santa’s elves added to the fun at Lions Pancake Breakfast this year, helping to get everyone in the holiday spirit. After a soulful rendition of Jingle Bells, they brought the breakfast crowd to their feet for a rousing Do the Hokey Pokey. (Elf not pictured: Hilda Cabrera).

An auction of two home-made Chocolate Pies donated by Lion and Hostess Extraordinaire Gale Sliger was a highlight of this year’s Pancake Breakfast. The pies brought in a total of $250 to support Lions Club charities.

homemade pie auction
Holt photo

Carter Blood Care parked their van in front of the Lions Club Building for their blood drive, and Charlton Methodist Medical Center volunteers brought information for the cardiac health care booth.

Duncanville Lions Club members work hard to serve the community year-round, through projects that range from low vision eye clinics to organizing the city’s Fourth of July parade. The club supports scholarships for Duncanville ISD seniors, Duncanville Outreach Ministry; and Duncanville ISD Education Foundation. They also support the Firefighters Association, Project Graduation, Special Olympics Fire Truck Pull, and other community programs. Other local events they support include the Christmas Parade, Fourth of July Parade, and Sandra Meadows Basketball Tournament.

Lions club charities
Gerald Hill with Charlton Methodist Cardiac Care team

Lions Club Charities

The Duncanville Lions Club supports statewide charities like Texas Lions Camp, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and Lions Foundation. They also support international charities including Lions World Services for the Blind, Diabetes Prevention and Treatment, Habitat for Humanity, Lions Affordable Hearing Aid Project, and Low Vision Clinic.

Duncanville Lion Greeters
Lion Greeters Betty Doller, PDG Don Johnson, Dr. Bill Dover; Holt photo

First-time guests are always invited to join the fun lunch programs on a Stress-Free Friday at Duncanville Lions Club. The Lions meetings feature a variety of interesting speakers and programs.

Visitors are welcome at the weekly meetings held every Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lions Community Building, 210 Lions Trail. Jerry Boyd is President of the Duncanville Lions Club for 2025-2026. For more information, please visit DuncanvilleLionsClub.com.

