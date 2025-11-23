Bob’s Bags in Duncanville Quietly Helping the Homeless

Facebook

Bob’s Bags is a little-known mission based in Duncanville that has been quietly assisting Dallas County’s homeless residents with basic necessities for almost seven years. The work has grown tremendously since Bob Cawthon, a member of First Christian Church of Duncanville, was inspired to find ways to help the homeless population.

Cawthon saw how much a 10-cent bottle of water meant to a thirsty homeless man he helped on his morning drive to work. He wanted to do more, and enlisted the help of his family, friends, and church family. The Bob’s Bag website explains the mission in these words.

Bob’s Bags Mission

“The mission at Bob’s Bags is to extend a hand of compassion and support to individuals experiencing homelessness, providing them with essential supplies and a sense of dignity. We strive to be a beacon of hope, sharing God’s love through practical assistance, heartfelt outreach, and the transformative message of the gospel, believing that every act of kindness is an opportunity to spread hope and faith.”

“How We Help: As a ministry of First Christian Church Duncanville, Texas, we are dedicated to providing essential supplies and support to individuals experiencing homelessness. What began with a bottle of water and a prayer has evolved into a comprehensive outreach program that has evolved into a comprehensive outreach program.

It includes assembling and distributing bags filled with items like water, food, personal care products, blankets, and more. We also prioritize the specific needs of women, ensuring they receive additional personal care items in their bags. assembling and ensuring they receive additional personal care items in their bags. and more. We also prioritize the specific needs of women, ensuring they receive additional personal care items in their bags.”

Cawthon says the community has warmly embraced the outreach mission sponsored by the First Christian Church of Duncanville. Donations and volunteer workers from other church groups, scout programs, schools, and civic organizations often assist their efforts.

Thirty or more volunteers were hard at work last Thursday, carefully sorting and packing 100 Bob’s Bags for the next distribution. Duncanville Police Department and Rise Unit Officer Ambrosia Hernandez brought his wife Crisstan and their three young children to help pack donations.

Distributing Supplies and Offering Fellowship

Once the bags are filled, Cawthon says he and several other members of the group scout the area to see where people who need supplies are currently located, since they sometimes move to new areas. Once the distribution locations are confirmed, five large SUVs form a caravan to distribute and assist those who need warm clothes, rain gear, sleeping bags or tents and other supplies.

One of the most important parts of their mission, Cawthon says, is interacting with the people they meet, praying with them on request, and dispensing information about city, state, or social services.

“We love having conversations with them, enjoying fellowship and praying with them, or just being a friend. We don’t just drive up, drop off supplies and run, we hope to build relationships,” he said.

Bob’s Bags Newsletters

“You can easily contribute by dropping off items every Monday from 9 -10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church located at 203 S. Main Street in Duncanville. If you prefer, we can arrange for item pick-ups by contacting Bob Cawthon at 214-213-9320 or at [email protected].

“Warm Weather Essentials: During the warmer months, we are specifically seeking gently worn clothing items for both men and women. This includes T-shirts, polo shirts, jeans, pants, shorts, tops, outdoor shoes, socks, ball caps, hats, bras, sports bras, culottes, and more.

Additionally, new ladies’ underwear and men’s boxer briefs are highly appreciated. We also welcome donations of insect repellent, tents, sleeping bags, flashlights, rain gear, and dog food to help our unsheltered homeless brothers and sisters cope with the challenges they face daily.

While winter weather items are collected all year round, we especially encourage donations of coats, sweaters, hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, gloves, and warm hats. These items are crucial for ensuring the comfort and safety of individuals living outdoors, who often endure harsh conditions without access to proper winter clothing.”

October Outreach

During their October outreach, Bob’s Bags “responded to the needs of 120 men and women ages 21 to 81. A few of those we encountered on this day were living in a temporary shelter, the others were sleeping on sidewalks, or wherever they could find a place to lay down. Our outreach team passed out bags, ladies personal care backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, blankets, insect repellent, and 120 sausage biscuits. Our clothiers were very busy assisting folks with 526 articles of clothing and 45 pairs of shoes.”

The volunteers who assist in the distributions offer bags of food, water, personal care, safety items, socks, and a New Testament to everyone they encounter. The next outreach for Bob’s Bags is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29. Along with the usual items, this distribution will include hoodies, jackets, gloves, warm hats, and blankets for everyone. They’ll also bring warm pants, shirts, underwear, and extra socks. Sleeping bags, tents, and shoes will be available as long as supplies last.

The next outreach distribution for Bob’s Bags will be Dec. 28, when average temperatures range from 38 to 57 degrees. There’s a desperate need for shoes suitable for outdoor wear, especially larger sizes. Jackets, hoodies, coats, sweaters, sweat pants and shirts, blue jeans, gloves, and warm hats are also welcome. So are financial donations, which help to purchase much needed items.

For more information about this important community outreach ministry that assists those whose needs grow more crucial as colder weather approaches, please visit Bob’sBags.org.