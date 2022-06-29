“Frozen” Opens July 20 at Music Hall at Fair Park

Facebook

Disney’s “Frozen” tickets are on sale now for the three-week premiere engagement of the blockbuster hit at the Music Hall at Fair Park July 20-Aug. 7. The Tony nominated musical is part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. Taking the family to see “Frozen” in the air-conditioned Music Hall at Fair Park sounds like the perfect way to beat the Texas heat.

Frozen will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1 and 6:30 p.m. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets are available online at BroadwayDallas.org and by phone at 800-982-2787. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Frozen Wins Applause

Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical Productions’ megahit The Lion King on tour across North America, and the critics agree, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). “Disney’s struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!” raves the New York Post. “With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!” writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares “the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve” and The Hollywood Reporter proclaims that Frozen is “thawing hearts from coast to coast!”

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen Creative Team

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram. Lighting design is by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

Broadway Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas in 2022. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages. They impact the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies. They include Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 15-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers

Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway Dallas and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway Dallas is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.