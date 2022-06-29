Ellis County Under A 90 Day Burn Ban, Tarrant County Also Approves Burn Ban

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved on Tuesday an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated Tarrant County. All outdoor burning is prohibited for the next 90 days.

The Texas Forest Service has determined that Tarrant County is currently experiencing drought conditions. The Tarrant County Fire Marshal requested the ban on outdoor burning to protect the lives and property of Tarrant County residents.

A violation of the Court Order prohibiting outdoor burning is a class C Misdemeanor and can be fined up to $500.

For information on outdoor cooking and outdoor welding guidelines you can go to TARRANT COUNTY FIRE MARSHALL and scroll down to the Outdoor Burning icon.

“We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time,” said Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois. “If you see smoke, please report it. We encourage all Tarrant County residents to be safe.”