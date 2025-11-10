Free Six Flags Over Texas Tickets for First Responders Nov. 23–26 — Don’t Miss This Offer

Facebook

Six Flags Over Texas is saying thank you to the everyday heroes who keep our communities safe. From EMTs and firefighters to law enforcement officers, first responders show up for us day in and day out. Now, they want to offer you a break from work with some amusement park fun.

From November 23–26, first responders are invited to enjoy FREE admission to Six Flags Over Texas, and you can even bring one guest along for free! Just head to Guest Relations when you arrive and show a valid work ID to redeem.

And the appreciation doesn’t stop there—first responders can also purchase up to six additional tickets for just $19.99 each by selecting the Military/First Responder ticket option for those same dates at sixflags.com/overtexas/store/tickets. You’ll verify your first responder status through ID.me, and the page will walk you through it automatically.

There’s so much to enjoy at Six Flags Over Texas right now. Feel the adrenaline on Texas favorites like:

Titan – Towering speed, twists, and the kind of drop that makes your stomach float in the best way.

New Texas Giant – A smooth, hybrid wooden-steel coaster with heart-racing turns.

The Oil Derrick – Take in panoramic views of the whole park and Arlington skyline.

El Aserradero Log Ride – A classic, splashy adventure perfect for unwinding between thrills.

Plus, as we head into the holiday season, the park transforms into a festive wonderland—with lights, seasonal treats, and plenty of picture-perfect moments.

Quick Offer Summary

Who: First Responders (with valid work ID) + one guest

What: FREE Admission

When: November 23–26

Where: Redeem at Guest Relations

Bonus: Up to six extra tickets for $19.99 each (with ID.me verification)