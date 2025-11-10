Free Six Flags Over Texas Tickets for First Responders Nov. 23–26 — Don’t Miss This Offer

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Six flags over Texas fire rescue group
Photo courtesy Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas is saying thank you to the everyday heroes who keep our communities safe. From EMTs and firefighters to law enforcement officers, first responders show up for us day in and day out. Now, they want to offer you a break from work with some amusement park fun.

From November 23–26, first responders are invited to enjoy FREE admission to Six Flags Over Texas, and you can even bring one guest along for free! Just head to Guest Relations when you arrive and show a valid work ID to redeem.

And the appreciation doesn’t stop there—first responders can also purchase up to six additional tickets for just $19.99 each by selecting the Military/First Responder ticket option for those same dates at sixflags.com/overtexas/store/tickets. You’ll verify your first responder status through ID.me, and the page will walk you through it automatically.

 

There’s so much to enjoy at Six Flags Over Texas right now. Feel the adrenaline on Texas favorites like:

Titan – Towering speed, twists, and the kind of drop that makes your stomach float in the best way.
New Texas Giant – A smooth, hybrid wooden-steel coaster with heart-racing turns.
The Oil Derrick – Take in panoramic views of the whole park and Arlington skyline.
El Aserradero Log Ride – A classic, splashy adventure perfect for unwinding between thrills.

Plus, as we head into the holiday season, the park transforms into a festive wonderland—with lights, seasonal treats, and plenty of picture-perfect moments.

Quick Offer Summary

Who: First Responders (with valid work ID) + one guest

What: FREE Admission

When: November 23–26

Where: Redeem at Guest Relations

Bonus: Up to six extra tickets for $19.99 each (with ID.me verification)

Previous articleCedar Hill Girls Basketball Team Focused on Winning State
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
Instagram Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.