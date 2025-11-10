Cedar Hill Girls Basketball Team Focused on Winning State

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) When the Cedar Hill High School Girls Basketball Team finished third in District 6A-11 before advancing to the UIL Class 6A, Division II Championship Game, the season’s theme was “Trailblazers.”

It was fitting since the program advanced to the state finals for the first time in 28 years.

After a crushing 52-49 loss to Humble Summer Creek in the state title game, the Longhorns have a one-word, singular-focused motto for 2025-2026 – “Finish.”

“We have to finish the job we didn’t finish,” Cedar Hill 12th year head coach Nicole Collins said. “We don’t expect it to be an easy feat, but I think it’s absolutely possible. We have the skill and talent, and it’s a process.”

Cedar Hill graduated six players from the 2024-2025 team, with only junior Dawn Jones and senior Lyntoria Daniel returning. Jones made the UIL All Tournament Team, and Daniel averaged a double-double as the 6A-11 Sixth Woman of the Year.

In addition, the Longhorns have new players in senior point guard Angela Nunley, a transfer from Euless Trinity — “a great athlete with an incredible work ethic”, according to Collins, and sophomore shooting guard Addyson Flores, who played varsity basketball for Bishop Lynch last season.

Several players from last season’s second-place junior varsity team will step up to varsity this season.

Last season, Cedar Hill led by as much as 18 in the championship game in its third time in the finals.

“It takes time to recover from that,” Collins said. “To lose the way we lost, we just didn’t finish or make the adjustments. I was disheartened but I told them they beat the odds to even get there. Nobody except the parents, coaches and themselves expected us to get that far.”

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Longhorns will play their first official game since the state championship when they host iSchool of Lewisville.

“I expect our team to play hard and be aggressive, while protecting our homecourt,” Collins said. “When you have kids who believe in each other, anything can be accomplished. Very proud of that team.”

CEDAR HILL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

November 8 vs. iSchool Lewisville, 5 p.m. The Tip Off (Home Opener)

November 11 vs. Rockwall, 7 p.m.

November 13-15 at Hoopfest Houston

November 18 vs. Mansfield Timberview, 6:30 p.m.

November 20-22 at Allen Hoopfest

November 25-26 at San Antonio Thanksgiving Throwdown

December 4 & 6 – She Got Game Classic (Dallas)

December 12 – vs. Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m. (District Opener)

December 16 at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

December 19 vs. Mesquite, 6 p.m.

December 29-31 Spring Creek Invitational (Mansfield)

January 6 at Waxahachie, 6 p.m.

January 9 vs. DeSoto, 6 p.m.

January 13 at Mesquite Horn, 6 p.m.

January 16 vs. Duncanville, 6 p.m.

January 20 at Dallas Skyline, 6:30 p.m.

January 23 vs. Lancaster, 6 p.m.

January 27 at Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

January 30 vs. Waxahachie, 6 p.m.

February 3 at DeSoto, 6:30 p.m.

February 6 vs. Mesquite Horn, 6 p.m.

February 10 at Duncanville, 6 p.m.