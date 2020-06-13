Fourth Consecutive Day Dallas County Reports Record Number Of COVID-19

Texas Continue Reopening, COVID-19 Cases Continue Rising

DALLAS – This has been a record breaking week for Dallas County…but these are not the records anyone wants to break. With today’s new COVID-19 cases hitting 345, the county inches closer to 14,000 cases. Sadly, the county also reports three more deaths.

Today’s numbers bring the total case count in Dallas County to 13,930, including 283 deaths.

The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired at an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 283 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

ER Visits & COVID-19 Hospitalizations Also Continue To Rise

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. While our average number of COVID-19 cases in a hospital or acute care setting had been between 300-350 for a number of weeks, as reported we remain at or over 370 for a third day in a row according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Friday, June 12th, is at 489, representing around 24 percent of all visits.

Hospitalizations Tip Of Iceberg

“Today marks another record for the number of positive COVID-19 cases, but remember, we are doing more testing and that will weigh in to the increase in numbers. Of greater concern is the number of hospitalizations. We are at the highest point of COVID-19 hospitalizations that we’ve ever seen in our state, region, and in Dallas County. Think of hospitalizations as the tip of the iceberg. There is much more ice under the water out of the hospital and that portion of the iceberg is growing as more and more people get infected from one another.

All this tells us that it’s so important that we focus on our health. There are other important things to focus on but we cannot take our focus off our health. Avoid large crowds, wear a face covering when you are not exercising and around people outside your home. Also, maintain six foot distancing at all times from people outside the home, and use good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do this is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

