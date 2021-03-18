Federal and State Resources For FEMA Assistance

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Individual Assistance Program

Since the Feb. 19 federal disaster declaration, more than $95.3 million in assistance has been approved for survivors in Texas.

Disaster assistance may include monetary awards to help pay for emergency home repairs for disaster-related damage to a primary residence, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, and other serious disaster-related expenses.

Federal and State Agency Resources

While not all survivors of February’s winter storms are eligible for FEMA assistance, there may be other state and federal assistance available to them, including:

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals due to impacts from the severe winter storms. Foods such as rotisserie chicken or grocery store deli foods can be purchased at retailers that accept SNAP anywhere in the state, using the Lone Star Card, through the end of March. SNAP recipients can also apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the severe weather.

Texas residents who lost their jobs, along with self-employed individuals who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from the recent winter storms, can apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is accepting applications until March 26, 2021, for 108 counties and until April 1, 2021, for 18 counties.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $20 million in low-interest loans to help Texas businesses, homeowners and renters recover from the storms. Businesses, nonprofits and residents who sustained damage due to the storms are encouraged to apply for a loan at SBA Disaster Assistance prior to the April 21, 2021 deadline.

