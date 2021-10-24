Esposure opens Esports Hub in Duncanville

16 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Esposure, a global esports technology company, was officially welcomed to its new headquarters in Duncanville by Duncanville Chamber members last Friday. Esposure features a proprietary Education to Entertainment (E2E) ecosystem focused on developing the next generation of esports professionals and competitive gamers.

The company opened a new state-of-the-art esports studio and education center in Duncanville. The new 8,000 square foot center fosters the brand’s goals to educate, entertain, engage and empower the next generation of esports professionals and competitive gamers.

Esports Hub

Esposure’s new esports hub offers explosive live esports entertainment and educational opportunities for student engagement at every stage of their journey. The facility is equipped with best-in-class gaming peripherals, accessories and technology, sponsored in part by Dell, Alienware, AMD and HyperX.

The space includes an arena with seating for over 200 spectators. A 5v5 setup is designed for competition with premium audio and LED screens throughout to enhance the viewing experience. A modern gaming lounge, premium shout casting space, music studio, and a full-service production and content studio are also featured.

Esposure CEO Danny Martin

“By opening the doors of our new facility, we’re simultaneously opening several doors to opportunity for youth to experience and better understand the world of esports,” said Danny Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Esposure. “I’m excited for the Duncanville and surrounding community to experience our new space and the tools and technology that it has to offer. At the same time, this transition better equips us to serve students across the globe with our Education to Entertainment ecosystem.”

Esposure’s grand opening celebration kicked off with an Oct. 15 ribbon cutting event with the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce. Several members of the community were invited to visit the space that evening to enjoy tours. They learned about the daily roles of Esposure team members, and played popular video games on a professional esports stage. An esports networking mixer Saturday evening invited industry guests to tour the facility and network with other esports professionals.

Visitors Welcome

To learn more about Esposure and plan a visit to the new building, please visit esposure.gg.

Esposure is a global esports technology company with an Education to Entertainment (E2E) ecosystem. Its focus is on developing the next generation of esports professional and competitive gamers. The company’s cutting-edge ecosystem was designed by gamers and created for the esports community to educate, entertain, and collaborate. Esposure’s mission is to increase access to one of the fastest growing industries in the world, while providing an end-to-end pathway for aspiring professionals within the esports industry. The vision of Esposure is to develop skills and nurture talent to build the largest esports pipeline organically and globally.