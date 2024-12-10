Equest Offers Heartwarming Holiday Gift Ideas

Facebook

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift that’s sure to gallop straight to the heart? Give the gift of a horse, of course! At Equest, 34 carefully selected therapy horses are true heroes, meticulously trained and lovingly cared for to provide transformative healing experiences for clients with diverse needs.

For just $7,500, generous donors can sponsor one of these majestic horses for one year, providing essential care that covers everything from feed and veterinary care to farrier services and even chiropractic treatments. For those on a tighter budget, Equest offers a $600 supplement sponsorship (only $50 per month) that ensures a therapy horse receives nutritional and dietary supplemental support necessary to stay healthy and happy year-round.

Equest Sponsors

In appreciation, sponsors will receive a personalized stall plate plus a listing on the website. They’ll also receive a certificate featuring their horse’s photo, and a shout-out on Equest’s social media. Horse sponsors at the $7,500 level will also enjoy a delightful photo session with their horse – because who wouldn’t want to show off their new four-legged friend?

This holiday season, Equest invites everyone to give a gift that goes beyond the ordinary. By sponsoring a horse, donors are not just giving a present; they are offering hope and healing through the unique bond between humans and horses.

Visit equest.org/equestrian-therapy-horses to sponsor a horse, or contact Christine Volkmer at cvolkmer@equest.org.

Volunteers Needed for 2025

Equest is also looking for volunteers for their leading equine-assisted therapy center in 2025. They rely on hundreds of volunteers each year to support Equest’s life-changing programs. They will host Volunteer Training sessions on January 18 and 25, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Equest facility at Texas Horse Park, southeast of downtown Dallas. Volunteers aged 12 and 13 must be accompanied by a guardian. Interested individuals are required to complete the volunteer application to attend training: https://equest.org/volunteer/.

Founded in 1981, Equest provides equine assisted learning, therapies and counseling to children and adults with physical, cognitive, sensory, coping and learning disabilities, as well as veterans who receive all of Equest’s services at no charge. The services provided include physical and occupational therapy, equine facilitated counseling and equine assisted learning, therapeutic carriage driving, therapeutic horsemanship and competition. With the help of 34 therapy horses, eight instructors, four therapists, three counselors, and 700 volunteers, lives are changed for more than 2,000 served annually. Equest was the first PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Texas and remains one of the largest in the country. Equest offers an engaging volunteer program that provides 30,000 hours of direct program service opportunities each year. For more information, please visit equest.org.