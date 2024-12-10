2024 Holiday Gift Guide: Inspiring Gift Ideas For The Woman In Your Life

air fryer with digital screen
Photo credit: Kalorik

Christmas is around the corner, and it’s time to fill your sleigh with the perfect gifts. I’m always surprised when my family asks me, “What do you want for Christmas?” Um, I’ve been dropping hints all year, fam. But I know gift-giving is stressful, and sometimes, we all need new ideas. So, here’s our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide For Her, to inspire your shopping season.

For The Home

Kalorik VIVID Air Fryer

air fryer with digital screen
Photo credit: Kalorik

I am not the cook in our family, instead we often depend on our teenage daughter to find recipes and make the meals. While we have owned a few air fryers, I found them so intimidating, they often stay hidden in the pantry while our toaster oven works its burner off.

But, Kalorik sent us the VIVID air fryer to try and well, not sound arrogant but I have mastered the art of air frying food. They’ve made is so easy with its full-color display and intuitive touch controls with 202 presets.

Kalorik’s VIVID air fryer provides fast, even cooking and crisping (up to 400°F) with no oil needed. Plus, the chicken nuggets, mini burritos, and more tasted so much better in the air fryer than in our toaster oven.

The spacious 7-quart cooking basket fits 2 lbs. frozen fries, 6 servings of wings, 3 pork chops, 3 (4oz) burgers, and 3 (8oz) salmon fillets, making it perfect for preparing family meals. Offered in a 1500W stainless steel finish, it looks elegant on kitchen countertops with its modern, ergonomic design.

Fritaire Air Fryer

Fritaire air fryer
Photo credit Fritaire

For the cook who wants more options and is focused on design, the Fritaire Air Fryer is the ultimate solution for smart, chic, healthy, and convenient cooking! Beyond its beautiful design, its 1500W – 400F Degrees Halogen Heater and engineered vortex convection achieve crispy and even results every time.

Cleanup is even easier with the unique self-cleaning glass bowl, which makes for effortless post-cooking clean up. The Fritaire Air Fryer comes with three cooking accessories—the rotisserie, the French tumbler, and the air—and offers 6 one-touch cooking functions for ultimate versatility and convenience. It is also Teflon-free, plastic-free, phthalate-free, and BPA-free.

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker

multi crockpot with food

As I said earlier, I am not a cook, so anything that makes mealtime easier is a winner. With four of us, finding foods we can agree on is an epic challenge. With the Crock-Pot® MultiMeal Multicooker, mealtime is faster and I can cook more efficiently. It’s double pots, and DualSync Technology lets you cook two dishes simultaneously, which makes dinner for a picky family easier to prepare. With the ability to cook two dishes even at different temperatures, everything is ready simultaneously. With multiple functions like slow cook, sauté, and steam, it’s perfect for creating a variety of holiday favorites without having to use various appliances. Plus, the nonstick, dishwasher-safe pots make cleanup simple. For effortless holiday meals, the Crock-Pot® MultiMeal is a must-have!

Carbon8 Sparkling Water Maker

Carbon 8 water maker
Photo credit: Carbon8

We drink a lot of sparkling water in our home, which means too many plastic bottles and frequent trips to the store. Sure, we’ve tried other similar products, but none have been able to replicate the taste of the sparkling mineral bottle from the store—until we discovered Carbon8.

The Carbon8 is easy to use with just one click for a fresh glass, but we also appreciate the elegant design. It doesn’t hog counter space, and it looks sharp.

Limitless TotalDesk

woman with lap desk
Photo credit Totaldesk

Working from home has never been easier! The Limitless TotalDesk is a versatile, portable sitting, standing, and laying-desk solution that is perfect for organizing workspaces in offices, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. Featuring four height levels and a 90° tilt adjustment, this easy-to-use table can adapt to any individual and environment.

The storage drawer can stash pens, pencils, and paper and can also double as a cup holder to keep everything within reach. A book stand, accessory slot, and phone mount are all included to conveniently display a device and book display while working on the TotalDesk.

AIRSCAPE

coffee canister
Screenshot

For coffee lovers, I recommend a few bags of their favorite coffee paired with an Airscape coffee canister. We recently tried a few of the coffees from Free Rein and we’re big fans.

With 20 years of roasting expertise in San Angelo, TX, Free Rein Coffee is smooth and flavorful. Free Rein is available in whole beans, ground beans, and single-serve pod formats
and ready to wear as a line of branded drinkware, apparel and gear.

Free Reign coffee and merch
Credit Free Rein

The Airscape coffee canister is perfect for coffee enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys storing dry goods like tea, sugar, flour, and spices. The container is made from food-grade stainless steel, so it’s safe for storing food items and easy to clean. Get the Airscape coffee canister today and enjoy your coffee as fresh as the day it was roasted. It’s a must-have for any coffee lover looking to elevate their coffee-drinking experience.

 

Five Flowers Sake Cup Set

Sake cups

Are you looking for something as unique as your recipient?

This set of five handmade “Ochoko” sake cups depicts traditional Japanese flowers. The forms created on the potter’s wheel have a warm, relaxing feel, and each is finished with a glaze. This set comes in a wooden box, making it perfect for gifting. ($98)

Stock Her Closet

Clothing is a little tricky to shop for, so when buying clothes for the woman in your life, I recommend asking them for a wishlist with size, style, and color preferences.

Old Navy

two girls and a guy in weather clothing
Photo credit Old Navy

From sweatshirts to cozy sweaters or comfy loungewear Old Navy has something for everyone. One of our favorites this season is the Waist-Defined Satin top, perfect for wearing on a girl’s night out or to work under a blazer.

 

 

 

 

