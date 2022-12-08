Ennis Police Investigating Sunday Evening Shooting

Facebook

Ennis Police Department Seeks Public’s Help With Shooting Investigation

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, just before 10:00pm an Ennis resident while in his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

A resident located in the 2700 block of Boyd Ln went to answer his door only to observe 2 black males, approximately 5’8″ to 5’10’ medium build, leaving his residence and getting into a dark colored Nissan Rogue. The resident decided to follow the males to get a better look at the subjects.

The resident located the subjects on Phillips Dr.

He approached the subjects in the Nissan and a handgun was pointed out the window towards the resident firing several shots striking the vehicle.

Fortunately the resident was not struck by the gunfire.

The Ennis Police Department is actively investigating this shooting and is asking anyone who might know anything about this to contact Detective Sgt. Rodney Rickman at

972-875-4455 ext. 2293.

This could have ended badly!

We advise anyone who feels they might be a victim of a crime to call the police department and not take matters into their own hands.