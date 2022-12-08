Loop 9, Segment A (from US 67 to I-35E) Public Hearings

Facebook

The proposed Loop 9 roadway system would pass through the Cities of Cedar Hill, Ovilla, Glenn Heights, and Red Oak

The proposed Loop 9, Segment A project includes the construction of a six-lane new location frontage road system between United States 67 (US 67) and Interstate Highway 35 East (IH 35E) through Dallas and Ellis counties, Texas, and is approximately 9.4 miles in length. The proposed Loop 9 roadway system would pass through the Cities of Cedar Hill, Ovilla, Glenn Heights, and Red Oak. The proposed project right-of-way (ROW) would include a median that would accommodate the future construction of an ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility. Construction of the ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility would be based on projected traffic and funding and would require additional environmental analysis prior to construction.

The new location Loop 9 frontage road system would include an eastbound and westbound frontage road facility, each consisting of three 12-foot lanes, an 8-foot inside shoulder, and an 8-foot outside shoulder for bicycle accommodations within the rural section of the proposed roadway. The proposed project ROW would include a median (358 to 512 feet wide) that would accommodate the future construction of an ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility.

The proposed project would construct intersections at eight (8) major cross roads as follows: Tar Road, future Clark Road, S. Joe Wilson Road, S. Duncanville Road, S. Cockrell Hill Road, S. Westmoreland Road, S. Hampton Road, and Uhl Road. The proposed project would also construct a grade separation at the BNSF Railroad. In addition, the western limit of the project would tie into a grade separation at US 67 which would be constructed under a separate project prior to the construction of Loop 9, Segment A. The eastern limit of the project would tie into a grade separation at IH 35E, which would be constructed under a separate project prior to the construction of Loop 9, Segment A.

The proposed Loop 9 frontage road project, from US 67 to IH 35E, would likely be constructed in two phases based on traffic needs and project funding. A logical sequence for staging the various elements for the construction of the new location frontage road system could be as follows:

Phase 1 – Construct only one two-way frontage road while purchasing the entire proposed ROW for the ultimate facility.

Phase 2 – Construction of the three-lane frontage road in each direction, which would include the conversion of the two-way frontage road built in Phase 1 to a one-way operation. Grade separations at specific high-volume intersections would also be constructed during this phase.

Phase 3 – Construction of the ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility.

In-person public hearing

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center

310 E. Parkerville Road

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

In-person public hearing

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Hamptons Event Venue

196 N. I-35E

Red Oak, TX 75154

Virtual public hearing

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 5:30 p.m. through Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

Public Hearing for Loop 9, Segment A

Note: This is not a live event