2020 Dallas County Property Taxes Now Due

Statements Mailed! The Dallas County 2020 property tax statements are in the mail!
“We are delighted to provide timely tax statements to the citizens of Dallas County for the
twelfth year in a row. The citizens of Dallas County deserve that kind of service. This allows
taxpayers the maximum amount of time to plan and make their payments on time,” stated
John R. Ames, Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector.
Pay online, don’t stand in line! The Dallas County Tax Office is pleased to
continue offering citizens several easy-to-use payment channels to make their property tax
payments. Citizens can pay online with an eCheck, for no additional fees, at
www.dallascounty.org/tax. They can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa, Discover,
and American Express credit and debit cards at the same site or pay property taxes by
phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank at 866-863-8323 (English) or 866-361-1741
(Español).
All credit and debit card transactions are subject to Chase Bank convenience
fees. As always, you can mail your taxes in the envelope provided or pay at one of the
Dallas County Tax Office Branches. Please note, all Branches are observing COVID social
distancing with limited lobby space and a mask is required to enter.
Informational Postcard! As a reminder, if your property has a mortgage with an
escrow account, the requesting mortgage company was provided with the amount due on
your account and an informational postcard was mailed to you in lieu of a duplicate tax
statement. You can obtain additional tax statements at www.dallascounty.org/tax. Mr.
Ames concluded, “Please be safe and conduct your transaction online if possible. We look
forward to serving the needs of the citizens of Dallas County.”