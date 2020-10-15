2020 Dallas County Property Taxes Now Due

Statements Mailed! The Dallas County 2020 property tax statements are in the mail!

“We are delighted to provide timely tax statements to the citizens of Dallas County for the

twelfth year in a row. The citizens of Dallas County deserve that kind of service. This allows

taxpayers the maximum amount of time to plan and make their payments on time,” stated

John R. Ames, Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector.

Pay online, don’t stand in line! The Dallas County Tax Office is pleased to

continue offering citizens several easy-to-use payment channels to make their property tax

payments. Citizens can pay online with an eCheck, for no additional fees, at

www.dallascounty.org/tax. They can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa, Discover,

and American Express credit and debit cards at the same site or pay property taxes by

phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank at 866-863-8323 (English) or 866-361-1741

(Español).

All credit and debit card transactions are subject to Chase Bank convenience

fees. As always, you can mail your taxes in the envelope provided or pay at one of the

Dallas County Tax Office Branches. Please note, all Branches are observing COVID social

distancing with limited lobby space and a mask is required to enter.

Informational Postcard! As a reminder, if your property has a mortgage with an

escrow account, the requesting mortgage company was provided with the amount due on

your account and an informational postcard was mailed to you in lieu of a duplicate tax

statement. You can obtain additional tax statements at www.dallascounty.org/tax. Mr.

Ames concluded, “Please be safe and conduct your transaction online if possible. We look

forward to serving the needs of the citizens of Dallas County.”

