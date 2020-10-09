Jamie McNulty named UWWEC executive director

Jamie McNulty has been named United Way of West Ellis County (UWWEC) new Executive Director. McNulty comes to United Way from the Midlothian ISD’s Communication Department and MISD Education Foundation. Former UWWEC Executive Director Kasey Cheshier had resigned to take a position with Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

UWWEC Board Chairman Alfred Vega said, “We are very excited for the opportunity to have Jamie as our next Executive Director. Through an extensive search and interview process, Jamie’s experience, leadership style and enthusiasm made it clear that she’s the right choice to continue the growth of United Way’s influence in Ellis County.”

Jamie McNulty Community Involvement

McNulty spent the past four years as the MISD Education Foundation Executive Director. She also worked within the school district as their communications manager. Duties there included project management, fundraising, and MISD grant evaluation/distribution. She also handled overall communication efforts for the Midlothian school district.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the Executive Director for United Way of West Ellis County,” McNulty said. “I look forward to stewarding the established partnerships as well as fostering new relationships with the people and communities of Ellis County while furthering the impact of United Way. I consider it a blessing to be able to serve in the community in which I grew up and where I am now raising my family.”

Through her involvement with the Midlothian school district, the Education Foundation, Leadership Midlothian, and other community organizations, McNulty has already demonstrated her commitment to and involvement in West Ellis County. She was born and raised in the community and is a graduate of Midlothian High School.

United Way Campaign

The 2021 United Way campaign season is going strong. The organization works with corporate partners, donors, community leaders, local government officials, and service providers to identify resource/service gaps. It helps them develop strategies to deliver long term sustainable change in the region. United Way grant applications for 2021 are now being accepted at uwwec.org/apply-grant through Oct. 27. Decisions associated with grant allocations will be made in mid-November.

The United Way of West Ellis County is an independent 501(c) 3 organization that has served local residents for more than 70 years. Our mission of providing support to those in need focuses on education, financial stability and health programs. Collaborative work with local programs, business partners, and community leaders differentiates the United Way of West Ellis County. We cater to critical needs, while simultaneously building positive and long-lasting community change. For information call 972-723-7520 or uwwec.org.

