Ellis County COVID-19 Update – July 30th

Ellis County reports on COVID-19 cases as they are distributed to the Local Health Authority from the Texas Health Trace (THT) platform. In order to uphold transparency today’s report includes corrections made by the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in the case line lists received from the State. These corrections include removing duplicated cases, removing case counts that were outside the county’s jurisdiction, and adjusting cases to the appropriate city jurisdiction.

It is important to remember that every number presented in these reports are reflective of

someone’s neighbor, friend, and loved one. It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of life of a 54-year old male resident of the City of Waxahachie due to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have experienced loss during these challenging times.

According to the case line list provided by THT for July 30th, today’s report includes a total of 2,223 recoveries of COVID-19 in Ellis County. Additionally, there have been a total of 2,344 reported positive cases in Ellis County including 99 active cases (95 confirmed and 4 probable).

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard, there have been 20,141 tests administered in Ellis County. We appreciate your understanding and your partnership during this time in keeping Ellis County healthy. #TogetherWeWin

Comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT

DSHS Dashboard Data 7/30

Total positive cases: 2,407

Active Cases: 109

Recoveries: 2,245

Deaths: 33

THT Case Line List 7/30

Total positive cases: 2,344

Active cases: 99

Recoveries: 2,223

Deaths: 22

Free COVID-19 Testing In Ellis County

July 29th to August 12th from 8am-2pm, GoGetTested will be hosting a free testing site at First Baptist Church, 450 E-US 287, Waxahachie, Texas 75165. .

Schedule a time to get tested at: www.gogettested.com

Drive through test

Get results in 2-4 days

Operating hours: Monday through Saturday from 8am to 2pm. This site provides 300 tests per day. While this testing site does accept residents who are and are NOT exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please use discretion before scheduling a test to be sure tests are distributed appropriately as needed. (This testing site has been contracted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management is neither responsible or provided with personal information or testing results from this site).

