Dallas County Reports 537 New COVID-19 Cases

New COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County Decline

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 537 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 49,269, including 664 confirmed deaths.

The additional 6 deaths being reported today include:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 1,800 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. During this timeframe, 38 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including 4 admitted to intensive care units. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Save

“Today our number of new cases continued on a positive trend and our number of COVID-19 hospitalizations went up slightly. We announced the death of another six Dallas County residents to this disease. I’d like to remind everyone of the importance of six foot distancing, mask wearing outside the home and limiting trips outside the home to work and absolute necessities. It’s up to all of us to get the numbers down so less people become infected, our economy gets stronger, and our kids can return to school.

If just a few of us loosen our resolve and give in to our selfish desires to do things not recommended by the doctors, we will find ourselves in a much worse position than we have been in before. There is still rampant community spread and continued vigilance on all of our part will be necessary to bring it under control. I’m proud of the response of ordinary North Texans as they continue to make good choices to protect their families and their community and honor the service of our essential workers by wearing their masks when going into businesses.

I’d like to remind everyone that while doctors do not recommend in-person dining, I am requesting that those who are able to, order take-out and delivery from your favorite neighborhood restaurants. They and their employees need your help. If we want our restaurants to survive the COVID-19 economic downturn, then we need to frequent them for take-out and delivery,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

Save

Comments

comments