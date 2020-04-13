Ellis County COVID-19 Recoveries Double

April 13, 2020- The Ellis County Local Health Authority has confirmed 8 additional cases of COVID-19. These cases include an additional 2 probables and 6 confirmed positive cases, increasing the countywide total to 79 cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, there are 6 recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide total to 12 recovered cases of COVID-19.

As of this evening, there is one additional case in Ennis, one in Glenn Heights, one in Midlothian, two in Red Oak, and three in Waxahachie.

The office of the County Judge is saddened to report one of the confirmed positives includes the third coronavirus (COVID-19) related death of a 76 year-old female resident of Waxahachie. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all who have experienced loss during this pandemic. We will continue to remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ellis County is currently under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” that will expire on 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

Note: When Dallas County released their numbers today, they said they may be “artificially low” due to testing sites closed for Easter. It’s unclear if that will also impact numbers for Ellis County.

