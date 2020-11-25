Ellis County Adds 507 New COVID-19 Cases

Ellis County Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Two days before Thanksgiving. Kids are out of school. Families are traveling out of town. Stores are crowded with shoppers buying turkeys, hams and holiday gifts. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is lurking and spreading. Today’s new numbers in Ellis County are the highest one day numbers reported, with 507 new COVID-19 cases. DSHS data says Ellis County has 613 ACTIVE Covid-19 cases as of today. That’s a record for Ellis County.

Note: Ellis County’s dashboard shows 110 active cases as of 11/24 at 9:15 am, but we believe their data is not as up to date as the data reported by DSHS. The DSHS dashboard was updated at 9:30 on 11/24 and also shows 108 deaths vs. the 103 Ellis County is reporting on their website.

Save

Deaths are rising too, with 108 deaths reported in Ellis County. For months residents in Ellis County have seen relative low coronavirus numbers. But with Dallas and Tarrant County reporting record new COVID cases daily, Ellis County numbers are now rising. According to Ellis County OEM there are 65 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. Eleven of those patients are in the ICU, 54 are on a MedSurg unit.

Free COVID-19 Testing In Ellis County

With cases rising Ellis County announced there will be free COVID-19 testing at the Midlothian Senior Center through the end of the year.

“In partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Ellis County and the City of Midlothian are hosting a FREE COVID-19 testing site at the Senior Citizens Center.” The center is open on November 25 and then closed until December 1st for the holidays.

✳️ Schedule a time to get tested at: www.gogettested.com

?

Since individuals can be asymptomatic, this site accepts residents who are and are NOT exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. We ask residents use discretion before scheduling an appointment, this will ensure tests are distributed appropriately as needed.

(This testing site has been contracted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management is neither responsible or provided with personal information or testing results from this site)

Notice the bold type above, we are unsure why Ellis County OEM does not receive results from a testing site in Ellis County, and will be looking to get answers.

There’s also free COVID-19 testing available in Ennis and Waxahachie.

Save

Comments

comments