Mansfield Changes Hometown Holidays Schedule

Mansfield Updates Hometown Holidays Activities Due To COVID

Well, once again COVID-19 plays the role of “The Grinch” when it comes to Christmas celebrations and activities in 2020. This time the City of Mansfield is announcing changes to their Hometown Holidays Christmas celebration to reduce the number of people in one place.

“Tis the season for spreading cheer, not germs! In light of the latest data and recommendations from public health and safety officials, we’ve made some significant changes to Hometown Holidays. Instead of one giant gathering, we’re spreading the best parts out over a few days, giving you more chances to celebrate and more room for everyone to spread out and stay healthy. We’re saving the rides, games and fireworks for next year when it’s safe for everyone to be together, and instead offering some modified ways to be merry.”

In a clever manner, the City Manager Joe Smolinski was drafted to announce the changes in a YouTube video. We’ve been assured he was on board in his storyteller role and not “forced” to read a cheesy version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Current Hometown Holidays Schedule:

December 4, 2020

Ice Slide at Mansfield Activities Center 5-9 pm

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED

$5/rider for 30 min window that includes 15 min of sledding and 15 min of other games.

Meet Santa Claus-RESERVATIONS & Masks are required

Friday, Dec. 4, 5-9pm

Saturday, Dec. 5, 4-8pm

Friday, Dec. 11, 10-2pm & 5-8pm

Our favorite elf is back for socially distant visits! Santa will stay on his porch at The LOT Downtown, 100 W. Main St., as kids approach, share their dreams and take a picture safely. Masks, capacity limits and PREREGISTRATION required.

Free; bring your own camera.

12 Days of Hometown Holidays

12.04-12.31

Celebrate all season with a special 12 Days of Hometown Holidays kit, available for purchase online or at the MAC. Includes 12 activities you can do on your own time or virtually with us, including Santa’s story time, cookie decorating contest, holiday trivia & more. $40/kit, includes supplies for two.

Letters to Santa

Dec. 4-18

Drop your letter in the mailbox at the Mansfield Activities Center by Dec. 18 for a personalized reply! FREE; Open M-F 9am-9pm, Saturday 9am-4pm.

Picture Perfect Holidays

12.04-12.31

Need something to smile about this year? We’re flooding Mansfield with tons of cute photo ops to explore. Grab a picture for your holiday card or just make a day of touring the different locations.

LOCATIONS & PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Shop til you Drop

Daily

Support your local small businesses with holiday shopping in our Historic Downtown Mansfield district and enjoy tons of adorable photo ops throughout the area.

Christmas Tree

City Hall 12/4-12/31

December 5, 2020

Mansfield Holiday Market located at 210 Smith Street

Show of Wonders 2 & 7 pm Farr Best Theater

