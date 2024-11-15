Ellafair: A Celebration of Art, Legacy, and Female Creativity in Duncanville

Facebook

Pioneering community leaders and arts advocates Gale Sliger and Sue Clark launched Ellafair: A Celebration of Art, Legacy, and Female Creativity. The new arts market and fair was held at D. L. Hopkins Senior Center in Duncanville Nov. 1-2.

Ellafair honored the lifelong achievements of female artists, while fostering the next generation of creative talent. This inaugural event was named to reflect grace and a communal fair spirit. Ellafair celebrated accomplished women artists in their 80s, drawing a crowd of art enthusiasts to experience the vibrant showcase of local talent.

Organizers transformed the D. L. Hopkins Senior Center into a dynamic hub of creativity and community. A VIP private preview showing of the paintings and other artworks was held Nov. 1. The exclusive preview offered an opportunity for guests to meet and engage with the featured artists. Ellefair opened to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Featured Artists for Ellafair

Landscape painter Marilyn Key, fine jewelry maker Jo Jennings, and landscape/portrait Carol Marks were the featured artists. They were joined by several local artists in presenting their work. Additional artwork was presented by sculptor John Stoker, woodcarver Jerry Bair, and wearable art by Vickie Wilson. The artists offered unique perspectives shaped by years of dedication to their craft. Ellafair served to highlight not only the immense talent of older female artists but also their enduring influence.

“This is more than an event; it’s a legacy,” said founder Gale Sliger. “Ellafair is about acknowledging the achievements of female artists who have dedicated their lives to their craft. We hope it inspires women of all ages to keep creating and contributing to our community.”

The inaugural event also reflected Duncanville’s commitment to the arts, its respect for legacy, and its passion for supporting community endeavors.

Ellafair co-founder Sue Clark said, “In Duncanville, we are so fortunate to have a rich pool of creative women who continue to shape the arts. This is an opportunity to honor their work and showcase their contribution to future generations. We invite the community to join us in celebrating these incredible women and their art.”

Ellafair Information

Admission to Ellafair was free and open to the public Nov. 2. A portion of the proceeds and donations benefited the Duncanville Arts Commission, furthering its mission to support and develop the local arts scene.

“It’s a true honor for us to be a beneficiary of this exciting initiative. Ellafair stands to be a vital catalyst for arts development in our city, raising our regional profile and expanding our capacity to champion local artists,” said Ron Thompson, Duncanville Arts Commission Chair.