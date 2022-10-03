Electrifying Broadway Sensation Young Frankenstein Opens at Theatre Three

Facebook

Young Frankenstein is presented by Theatre Three, in partnership with Circle Theatre, at the Quadrangle theatre Oct. 13-Nov. 13. This electrifying Broadway sensation is perfect for the Halloween season.

The critically-acclaimed production of Young Frankenstein was first performed at Circle Theatre earlier this year. This bright, bold, and hilarious musical is inspired by the classic 1974 movie starring Gene Wilder. The musical production will be directed by Joel Ferrell and Music Directed by Cody Dry.

Single tickets for Young Frankenstein are available now. Tickets range from $37-$40, and can be purchased online at theatre3dallas.com or by phoning 214-871-3300. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede Street in Dallas, the new address for the recently renovated building. Mask policy may vary based on Community Risk. Please keep an eye on Theatre Three’s social media and website for updates. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within the HVAC system.

Young Frankenstein Musical

“Young Frankenstein” is a monstrously fun musical by the creators of the Broadway sensation “The Producers.” When the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein, inherits his family’s estate, his mad scientist genes come to fruition. With the help of his assistant, Igor, he brings a monster to life and hilarity ensues. With memorable tunes like “The Transylvania Mania,” “Don’t Touch Me,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” Young Frankenstein is an electrifyingly good time.

Young Frankenstein features a Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks. Preview performances are Oct. 13-16, with official opening night Oct. 17.

Theatre Three (T3) is now entering its 60th season. T3 was founded by Norma Young, Jac Alder, Esther Ragland, and Roy Dracup in 1961. They first performed seasons of acclaimed theatre at the Sheraton Hotel. In time, the organization needed more space and moved to a renovated factory space in Deep Ellum. In 1969, the organization leased its current space in Uptown in the Quadrangle. In 1985, T3 purchased the building and underwent extensive remodeling.

Please visit Theatre3Dallas.com for more information about Theatre Three, or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.