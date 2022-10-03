Brass & Jazz Presented by ArtsBridge in Zaragoza Park

Facebook

Brass & Jazz is presented by ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota, the nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center program, in Zaragoza Park in West Dallas. The program is a partnership between the Center, Michelle N. Gibson, and The New Orleans Original BuckShop. Brass and Jazz in the Park is a free, family-friendly outdoor event.

“We are very excited to bring Brass and Jazz in the Park back into West Dallas for another year,” says AT&T Performing Arts Center CEO & President Warren Tranquada. “It’s a wonderful mix of music, culture, and food that gets family and friends up, on their feet and dancing. This is ArtsBridge at its best!”

Brass & Jazz in the park will be held from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Jaycee Zaragoza Park, 3114 Clymer Street. The community event will feature different styles of jazz including Live Jazz, Latin Jazz, New Orleans Brass, Afro Brazilian Martial Arts, and ending with a New Orleans Second Line!

Brass & Jazz Performers

Featured live performances include: Michelle N. Gibson, New Orleans Grand Marshal; Ngangulero Cajon, Booker T. Washington HSPVA Fusion Jazz Experiment, Thaddeus Ford Band, S-Ankh Rasa & Mo’ Music, The Big Easy Brass Band, Alejandro Perez Jr. & Os Malandros de Mestre Touro.

“It is so exciting to see the AT&T Performing Arts Center bring this diverse display of jazz culture in the West Dallas community,” says Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez, who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council. “Embracing family, friends, and culture is what the arts is all about, and it is great to be able to support the ArtsBridge program.”

New Orleans-style food and Beignets will be available for purchase. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Kids can enjoy a free Brazilian-themed craft tent.

For more information on Brass and Jazz in the Park 2022, or for information on ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota program, please visit attpac.org.

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Explore and experience live performing arts at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. On its vibrant 10-acre downtown campus, the nonprofit Center operates three of the nation’s finest performance venues: the Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre, Strauss Square, and the welcoming public green space, Sammons Park.

Experience the best in live theatre, opera, pop, ballet, comedy, and cutting-edge speakers. Through its partner TITAS/Dance Unbound, enjoy the finest dance companies from across the globe. The Center’s stages are a launching pad for world premieres and an incubator for the city’s emerging arts groups. Explore the award-winning work of its five resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center and Texas Ballet Theater.

The Center serves our community through a range of donor and sponsor supported programs. Each year thousands of students experience our arts education programs like Open Stages, Backstage Spotlight and Disney Musicals in the Schools, which lets students both explore the arts and boost education outcomes. Our Community Partners and ArtsBridge – Powered by Toyota programs help ensure access to the arts for Dallas families who have been culturally underserved.