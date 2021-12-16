El Chingon to Say “Adios!” to 2021 with a New Year’s Eve Fiesta

Facebook

Celebrate The New Year With El Chingon

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Dec. 16, 2021 – El Chingon, Fort Worth’s “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant, located at 2800 Bledsoe St., Ste. 100 in the heart of the Cultural District, will raise a glass of tequila and “salud” to 2022 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party on Friday, Dec. 31.

The nightlife hotspot will count down to 2022 with dancing, DJs, drinks, dishes and champagne. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., partygoers can dance into the new year to live DJs including Danny West, Shadowman, ETX and more.

The 6,000-square-foot prime party destination will serve El Chingon’s full menu from 11 a.m. to midnight, featuring favorites like surf and turf burrito filled with sautéed shrimp, carne asada, rice, Chingon cheese blend, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with house-made enchilada sauce, salsa verde, cotija cheese and cilantro; al pastor tacos filled with El Chingon’s signature slow-cooked, marinated pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, pickled onion, cilantro, avocado cream and salsa verde; and birria tacos filled with beef braised in guajillo chilies, onions, cilantro and consume.

Guests can enjoy El Chingon’s specialty cocktails throughout the evening, including the Madero, a combination of Azunia blanco, house-made watermelon cordial, line and tajin; Zapata, a combination of El Silencio mezcal, fresh lime, house-made almond orgeat and R&D smoked bitters; and TJ 1920, a combination of Olmeca Altos, Mexican Coca-Cola reduction, R&D cherry apple bitters and sarsaparilla bitters.

General admission tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online. Ticket holders must arrive between 6-10 p.m.

About El Chingon

El Chingon brings its brand of “Bad Ass Mexican” cuisine and drinks to Texans with its second location in Fort Worth at 2800 Bledsoe St., Ste. 100, in the heart of the Cultural District. El Chingon was made famous through award-winning Mexican food, margaritas and nightlife in a high-energy atmosphere in San Diego’s bustling Gaslamp Quarter with its establishment in 2017. El Chingon is open from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. El Chingon features a “bad ass” happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information about El Chingon is available on the website at www.ElChingonFW.com, by calling (817) 870-9973, and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @ElChingonFW.