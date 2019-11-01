Edge Weekend Passes On Sale Now

EDGE: The Texas Monthly Festival presented by VisitDallas, returns to Dallas the weekend of Nov. 8-10. EDGE features live music and on-stage storytelling. The festival also offers access to exclusive interviews between Texas Monthly editors, as well as some of the most influential people in Texas and beyond.

EDGE opens with a special edition of Texas Monthly LIVE at the Bomb Factory Nov. 8. The state-of-the-art venue is located in the heart of Deep Ellum. Audience members for Texas Monthly LIVE experience a “live” and lively issue of the magazine, re-imagined to engage a theatre audience. The 90-minute presentation uses a mix of music, video, and narration for a storytelling journey through the rich tapestry of Texas. David Courtney, aka The Texanist, the magazine’s columnist is hosting.

The festival continues Nov. 9 with an afternoon of interviews in Canton Hall, featuring Texans who are shaping the national conversation. A few of the speakers who have been announced include Grammy award-winning musician and record producer Annie Clark. The performer, also known as St. Vincent, will discuss her directorial debut. Fashion designer and television personality Brandon Maxwell is also scheduled to speak. Cancer immunotherapy experts Dr. Jim Allison, Nobel Prize winner, and his wife, Dr. Padmanee Sharma, are also on the program.

Grammy Winner Leon Bridges

The Saturday evening program brings Grammy Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Leon Bridges to the stage. Bridges will headline and curate a showcase highlighting some of the best up-and-coming artistic talent in Texas.

Concluding the weekend, a community-wide outdoor picnic features live music, food trucks, and an assortment of interactive pop-ups. This event will be open to the public in Klyde Warren Park, where EDGE invites all of Dallas to join the fun.

Weekend passes for EDGE: The Texas Monthly Festival are on sale now. These passes include a one-of-a-kind gift bag and access to the entire weekend of events. Weekend tickets start at $150 and can be purchased at edge.texasmonthly.com.

