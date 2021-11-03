Duncanville Police Seek Public’s Help With Hit & Run Fatality

Facebook

Tuesday Evening Hit & Run Results In Fatality, Police Seek Witnesses

Duncanville, Texas – On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 7:39 PM, during a heavy rainstorm, the Duncanville Police Department and the Duncanville Fire Department responded to the area of East Wheatland Road and South Cockrell Hill Road in reference to a major accident involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers determined an elderly female, who was in a wheelchair at the time of the collision, was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the involved vehicle failed to stop or render aid, fleeing the area following the collision.

Duncanville Medics transported the female to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

The Duncanville Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or been in the area at the time. Please call 972-223-6111 ext 4, or email Accident Investigator Ben Shipman at [email protected], if you have any information related to this investigation. This investigation is ongoing under case number DU211102013.