Duncanville Police Arrest Homicide Suspect In Shooting Of 48 Yr Old Female

Steven Hill Has Been Arrested, Charged With Murder

Duncanville, TX – On Monday, November 1, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Duncanville Police Officers responded to a call for service at a residence concerning an unconscious person in the 200 block of Merribrook Trail.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old female unconscious from an apparent gunshot wound inside her home. Duncanville Paramedics pronounced the female deceased. During their investigation, detectives determined there was probable cause to believe a family member was responsible for the death.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the Duncanville SWAT team arrested the suspect at a local hotel parking lot and took him into custody. The suspect was transported to the DeSoto Regional Jail in DeSoto following the arrest.

The victim has been identified as Nissa Danielle Evans. The suspect, identified as Steven Hill, is a 27-year-old white male who is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on the charge of Murder with a bond of $1,000,000.00