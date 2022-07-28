Duncanville Pack The Bus Block Party This Saturday & Back To School Info

Facebook

Pack The Bus With School Supplies July 30

Duncanville ISD school supply drive will be in full action at their Pack the Bus Block Party on Saturday July 30, 2022. You’re invited to bring your family to this free event and load your supplies in the school bus or make a $ donation online. Supplies include: Glue, scissors, crayons, markers, pencils, folders, wide ruled paper etc.

Sonic is providing free corn dogs and their will be free haircuts for students provided by Texas Fades barber college and Stylists from Healthy Hair Lounge. There will be fun activities for the kids like sand pits, games and a mural painting station. Oh and prizes are up for grabs.

Individuals wanting to donate supplies, please bring your donations to any participating location or in person to the Duncanville Block Party Saturday July 30th between 6pm – 9pm. You will be able drop off your supplies and enjoy the free family event as well.

If you’re unable to attend and want to help, you can donate money at any participating business location. Funds collected will be used to purchase supplies to help pack the bus and/or will be donated to Duncanville Education Foundation

So, make plans to come out this Saturday evening and have some community fun as the kids get ready to return to school.

Block Party, 100 South Main Street, Duncanville (6pm-8pm)

Duncanville ISD Back to School Reminders

First day of school for Duncanville ISD is August 8, 2022.

Duncanville ISD School Hours

Elementary Schools 8:00 am – 3:30 pm

Intermediate Schools 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

Middle Schools 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

High Schools 7:30 am – 3:00 pm

Apply now to see if your child is eligible for free or reduced price meals at www.schoolcafe.com/duncanvilleisd

.

A reduced price lunch costs $0.40. Regular priced lunch is $3.50. Breakfast remains free for all.

Meet the Teacher Nights 6-8pm

Elementary Schools Thursday, August 4, 2022

Intermediate Schools Thursday, August 11 2022

Middle Schools Thursday, August 18, 2022

High Schools Thursday, August 25, 2022

2022-2023 Duncanville ISD Dress Code

Tops

● All shirts must have sleeves that cover the shoulders and be constructed of a solid material.

● Sheer/see-through material is not allowed.

● Shirts must be long enough to reach below the top of the pant/skirt.

● All shirts/blouses must cover cleavage, the entire back, and midriff/stomach.

● Crop tops, spaghetti straps, tube tops, camisole tops, and any shirt that DOES NOT reach below the top of the

pant/skirt and/or cover the midriff/stomach are not allowed.

Bottoms

All bottoms including pants, shorts, skirts/dresses, skorts, rompers, and jumpers must be made of solid material and reach at least to mid-thigh or longer.

Distressed jeans or bottoms are allowed. Leggings are required underneath distressed jeans or bottoms if there are holes/rips above the knee.

Holes or rips should not be any larger than the palm of the student’s hand.

Sagging of any bottoms is not allowed.

Yoga pants, stretch pants, spandex leggings/jeggings, Spanx, or similar clothing items are not permitted unless overlaid with a shirt/blouse that covers the student’s legs to mid thigh or longer.

Shoes

Suitable footwear shall be worn at all times.

All footwear must be soled and must have a back.

Crocs shoes that are closed toe with a back are allowed.

Athletic shoes are required for PE, recess and any other physical activity or sport.

Flip flops, shower shoes, beach thongs, house shoes, and shoe heeled higher than 2 inches are not allowed.

Heelys, shoes with wheels, and shoes with spikes are not allowed.

Open toed shoes are not allowed.

Jewelry, Headwear and Grooming, and Other Items