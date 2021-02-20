Duncanville Mayor Signs Executive Order To Help Water Conservation

Share via: 0 Shares 0





STAGE 3 Water Warning In Duncanville

Duncanville, TX (February 19, 2021) – The hits from this historic winter storm just keep coming, and while ERCOT has said Texans are out of the woods for electricity, water and gas are still limited. In Duncanville the city is at STAGE 3 Water Warning, and officials are urging residents to conserve water to keep the city from having to boil water.

Duncanville, in accordance with the City’s Water Conservation Plan, implemented a STAGE 3 – Water Warning on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The trigger for a STAGE 3 – Water Warning is a combination of ground and elevated storage capacity within the city being below 50% at the beginning of a 24-hour period.

The drawdown of water has been caused by water line breaks due to freezing weather and

challenges within the water distribution system due to power outages. As of the afternoon of Friday, February 19, 2021 storage levels fell below 40% leading to an executive order being issued by Duncanville’s Mayor.

On Friday, February 19, 2021, Duncanville Mayor Barry L. Gordon signed an executive order directing industrial and manufacturing activity for high to cease and desist operations.

Per the Water Drought Contingency Plan, the order also directs that all retail and commercial customers to disable irrigation systems, hotel operations reduce laundry of towels and linens and residents continue to limit water usage per the STAGE 3 – Water Warning in the following ways:

a. Reduce toilet flushing

b. Reduce shower use

c. Reduce dishwasher use (maximize capacity when operating)

d. Reduce/postpone washing clothes

As temperatures are expected to drop overnight, residents may continue to allow faucets to drip in an effort to prevent pipe freezing and bursting.

Business and residents participation in this conservation effort will help to prevent the potential for a water boil notice by helping the city’s water supply return to the levels necessary to safely serve the community.

