Lovita Ann Choat Irby was born Feb. 28, 1947 in Dallas, TX. She passed away Jan. 29, 2021 of complications from Covid-19 in Waxahachie, TX. Lovita is preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Ruby Choat, and her sons Brian Irby and Todd Irby.

Lovita is survived by her husband, Kenneth Irby; her adopted children, Terri Crouch and Dalton Sinclair; her grandchildren, Madison Irby and Keith Irby; her sister Billie June Guthrie; and many loving relatives.

Lovita was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She lived her life for the Lord, and in her many works of art, she portrayed her love of God. She was caring, giving, and she never met a stranger. Lovita had a remarkable life, met remarkable people and touched our world in remarkable ways. She was an artist of great renown and her works will live on in homes across the world. We have lost a truly magnificent woman, Heaven’s art gallery just got a lot more colorful.

Bluebonnet Framing and Art Gallery Owner

Lovita grew up in Oak Cliff (Sunset ’65), lived in DeSoto, and had recently moved to Waxahachie. She owned and operated Bluebonnet Framing and Art Gallery in DeSoto. Her paintings are in office and government buildings and embassies all around Dallas and Texas, and in homes across the country. She was an advisor on the JFK (Kevin Costner) movie and several other projects. She was an expert on the Interstate Theaters in Dallas, a historian, and friend of numerous celebrities.

Gayla Brooks, a friend and frequent customer of Lovita’s at Bluebonnet Framing, sent us the following statement.

“Over the past years, Lovita Irby has framed numerous art pieces and certificates for both my family, Trinity Christian School, and for my Old Chisholm Trail chapter of the NSDAR. I spent many hours at her studio, Bluebonnet Framing and Gallery, late last summer and into the fall, as she assisted me in framing several personal items and a number of artworks I plan to sell.”

“In the midst of visiting with her once again, I was in the process of putting together a nominating packet for her for the DAR ‘Women in the Arts’ award. Along with her artistic talents, she had a headful of Interstate Theater and Oak Cliff history, and a collection of memorabilia to accompany it. And…she knew everyone! We will miss you, Miss

Lovita Choat Irby.”

Funeral Services at Restland Memorial Park, 13005 Greenville Ave. in Dallas, are limited to family and close friends only. All are invited to view the Live Stream of services beginning shortly before 12 pm on Monday, February 22, 2021. Click the following link to view the livestream. http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/47873.

Graveside Services are open to all that would like to attend.

