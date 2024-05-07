Hutchins Celebrates Groundbreaking of New City Hall

Facebook

Hutchins, TX – May 2, 2024 – On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the Mayor, City Council Members

and invited guests celebrated the groundbreaking for the new City Hall to be located at 400

North JJ Lemmon Road. At its April 15, 2024, Regular Meeting, the City Council authorized the City Administrator to execute a contract in the amount of $14,050,000 with Big Sky Construction Company, Inc. for the construction of a new City Hall which includes an event center. The 20,962 SF building is expected to be completed in July 2025 with construction beginning May 6, 2024.

The new City Hall will have additional workspace needed to respond to the rapid growth the City is experiencing. The event center floor space will be 2,500 SF and serve as a place where members of the public can hold private events and family celebrations. The space will also accommodate district meetings and allow businesses a place to provide training for employees.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, seventy-two percent of Hutchins residents voted to approve the issuance of general obligation bonds for the amount of $10,775,000 to construct the new City Hall. The amount of $2,000,000 from the Hotel Occupancy Tax was utilized to fund the event center. Funds to complete the project included accrued interest earnings from the issue.

Because of a dramatic increase in property valuations, the new City Hall is being funded without a tax increase to Hutchins residents.