Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Indian Trail Master Naturalists Presents Monthly Wildflower Walks at Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road in Midlothian.

We invite you to come and learn about the sights, smells and sounds of nature and view wildflowers in the park during these hikes guided by Master Naturalists. These are family friendly hikes of about 1/2 mile. The walks will take place on Saturdays at 9:00 A.M. on May 18th, June 15th, September 21st and October 19th. We are also sponsoring a night hike at the park on Friday, May 31st from 8:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M.

Everyone is invited to attend, and there is no charge. Plan to be outdoors for about two hours. Closed toe shoes are recommended. Bring drinking water and insect repellent as desired. The walks will be cancelled in the event of rain. For more information visit the Indian Trail website at txmn.org/indiantrail.