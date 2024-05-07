2024 Teen of Impact Winner: Dallas teen triumphs in fight against heart disease and stroke

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS,May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marshall Bagley has been named the American Heart Association Dallas 2024 Teen of Impact Winner for his work in raising funds and awareness in the fight against heart disease and stroke and improving the health and well-being in the local community. In the United States, cardiovascular disease remains the No. 1 cause of death. The Teen of Impact initiative brings together Gen Z champions from all over the country who are dedicated to changing this statistic.

The next generation of lifesavers must take control of their heart health and lead by example to ensure longer, healthier lives in every community. Thanks to advocates like Marshall Bagley, Dallas’s future is looking brighter.

Over nine weeks, Bagley, along with the team he created, competed for the Teen of Impact title by participating in various community awareness and fundraising activities. Bagley and his team raised an impressive $43,804 and earned 60,314 points while raising awareness. The American Heart Association’s youth and teen initiatives, like Teen of Impact, work to inspire a younger generation to increase heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change, improving lives across the nation.

“Taking part in the Teen of Impact campaign was personal for me because hypertension, which is a risk factor for both heart disease and stroke, runs in my family,” said Bagley. “I am honored to have received this recognition, but most importantly, I am so proud of what my community and I have accomplished together over the last nine weeks to support the local mission of the American Heart Association and the next generation of heart health.”

The Teen of Impact campaign launched in over 30 cities on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 2. In Dallas, 9 teens were nominated and selected to participate. Collectively, this year’s Dallas nominees created awareness and raised $90,763 to support the American Heart Association’s vital work in Dallas.

Heart disease and stroke can impact anyone at any age. Passionate teens like those involved in Teen of Impact are leading the way for this next generation to live longer and healthier.

About the American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 – our Centennial year – we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

SOURCE American Heart Association