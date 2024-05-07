Harmony Public Schools-North Texas’ Class of 2024 Announces Graduation Ceremony Plans

[DALLAS/FORT WORTH/WACO] — The hard work and dedication of approximately 557 Harmony Public Schools- North Texas seniors is finally about to pay off. Harmony North Texas is proud to announce its graduation plans for the Class of 2024.
High school graduations will begin with Harmony School of Innovation-Dallas on Saturday, May 18.
Specific times, dates and locations for the graduation ceremonies are listed below:
- Harmony School of Innovation-Dallas, 2 p.m., May 18, Collin College Conference Center
- Harmony School of Excellence-Dallas, 6 p.m., May 21, Crossroads Christian Church
- Harmony School of Innovation-Garland, 6 p.m., May 23, Collin College Conference Center
- Harmony School of Innovation-Waco, 3 p.m., May 24, Baylor University/Waco Hall
- Harmony Science Academy-Euless, 5 p.m., May 24, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
- Harmony Science Academy-Dallas High, 5 p.m., May 24, McKinney Boyd Auditorium
- Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth, 11 a.m., May 25, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
- Harmony Science Academy-Carrollton, Noon, May 25, Collin College Conference Center
With a 100% college acceptance rate, our seniors have been accepted into higher education institutions such as Dallas Baptist University, Texas Women’s University, Texas A&M, the University of Texas (various locations), Southern Methodist University, Texas Tech…and even to some of the nations Top Tier college and universities such as the University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania and John Hopkins University.
