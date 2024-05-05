Voters in Cedar Hill ISD Approve Bond Election for Capital Improvements

Facebook

Community Supports Plan to Improve Every Campus, Purchase Furniture for Every Classroom, Relocate Transportation Facility

Preliminary election results show that voters in Cedar Hill ISD approved the district’s $282.4 million bond referendum by a nearly 2-to-1 margin on Saturday. This is the first time in 12 years that CHISD has passed a Bond.

· Unofficial results show residents supported Proposition A with 64 percent in favor, giving the school district authorization to fund $278,500,000 worth of capital improvements such as replacing roofing, HVAC systems, and purchasing buses and new furniture.

· Unofficial results show Proposition B passed with 62 percent in favor, allowing the district to purchase technology devices, including interactive whiteboards, document cameras, and teacher and student devices.

“This is such an exciting day for Cedar Hill ISD. After two previous attempts, we were able to put forth a plan that our community supported.” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “This bond package will allow us to support our students and staff by providing them with the facilities they deserve. We will work hard every day to make our community proud of the investment they’ve made in our future.”

This approved bond package was recommended by the Longhorn Futures Committee (LFC), a group of community members, parents, and staff who prioritized the district’s critical needs. It follows two unsuccessful attempts in November 2022 and May 2023.

“This bond program was the result of many months of thoughtful planning taken on by the Longhorn Futures Committee. We are incredibly grateful for your dedication to our students and staff and the vision you have for them,” Hudson said.

CHISD officials will share bond project updates with the community as the projects continue through design and construction. The Cedar Hill ISD Website, Longhorn Newsroom, School Board meetings, and community meetings will be among the many communication channels for bond-related updates.