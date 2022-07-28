Duncanville ISD $7 million Gear UP Grant Aimed at College Readiness

Facebook

Students in the Duncanville Independent School District are about to have new opportunities for preparing for their futures, thanks to a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Known as GEAR UP, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grants are intended to increase the academic performance of middle and high school students and enhance college, career, and military readiness.

The grant has been awarded to Region 10 Education Service Center in partnership with Duncanville ISD and Lancaster ISD and will provide more than $7 million over a period of seven years.

The grant follows the seventh-grade cohort from grades 7-12, and into the first year of post-secondary education.

GEAR UP differs from other federal pre-college programs because it requires in-kind commitment from local community partners. Its goals are to:

· Increase participants’ academic performance and preparation for postsecondary education.

· Increase the high school graduation rate and enrollment of participants in a postsecondary institution.

· Increase participants’ and their families’ knowledge of postsecondary education options, preparation, and financing.

The project will host a grant kick off for each site, student trips to college sites, assistance in developing a post-secondary readiness program for grades 7-12, parent workshops, and classroom academic assistance through tutoring and mentoring.