Nike Kickoff Classic Features DeSoto High School Football Team

DeSoto to Play In Nike Kickoff Classic August 26

The National Football League in partnership with Nike today announced a first-of-its-kind football classic to kick off the 2022 high school football season. Hosted at Nike World Headquarters (WHQ) in Oregon on Friday, August 26, the “Nike Kickoff Classic” will feature two high school football games, one girls flag football game and one boys football game.

Top ranked boys teams from DeSoto High School (Texas) and St. Augustine High School (Louisiana), along with girls from Alonso High School and Robinson High School, in Tampa FL, will match up on Ronaldo Field at Nike WHQ. Additionally, many NFL clubs will mirror the experience by hosting boys tackle and girls flag games in their home markets.

The collaboration between Nike, the NFL and clubs will allow each of the participating boys and girls high school teams to play in the high school kickoff in their local markets.

“The Nike Kickoff Classic celebrates the return of high school football around the country,” said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development. “Being hosted by Nike at their World Headquarters, the games will bring an unimaginable virtual experience to life for high school football players. We will extend the energy from Oregon to the participating NFL markets giving boys and girls high school football the shared kickoff experience it deserves.”

The Nike Kickoff Classic is scheduled for Friday, August 26 and will be broadcast on NFL Network. In addition to television distribution, the moment will be shared socially @usnikefootball @nflplayfootball.

Participating Schools

Girls Flag — 4 p.m. Pacific, Alonso High School (Florida) vs. Robinson High School (Florida)

Boys Tackle — 5 p.m. Pacific, DeSoto High School (Texas) vs. St. Augustine High School (Louisiana)