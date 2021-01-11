Duncanville Falls To Southlake Carroll, Finishes Season 10-2

Congratulation To Duncanville Panthers On a Great Season

The first half of Saturday’s playoff football game set the tone. Southlake was able to strike first with an eight play drive that was capped off with Dragons running back able to score on a one yard run to take a 7-0 lead.

The defense of the Panthers showed up, as Jadarius Thursby was able recover a fumble and put Duncanville in good field position. Quarterback Grayson James did not waste time with a 13-yard score. Fans could feel the shift in momentum as the Panthers took the lead on an 8 play 76-yard drive that was capped off with Duncanville’s running back Malachi Medlock scoring on a one-yard touchdown run. It seemed that the Panthers were going to take control.

But the Dragons weren’t going to be slayed easily. They answered with the teamwork of quarterback Quinn Ewers and running back Owen Allen on a 20-play drive that took almost nine minutes.

Southlake’s Ewers scored on a 13-yard run. It was truly an “anything you can do I can do better” type of game as the Panthers were able to match touchdown for touchdown.

Quarterback Grayson James responded with a perfect pass to Jerrale Powers for an 18-yard touchdown to reclaim the lead.

Southlake then struck back on a six-play drive with the golden arm of Ewers. He completed a 65-yard pass to Landon Samson for a touchdown to take a 21-19 lead. That did not deter the Panthers. With only eight plays and 48 seconds Duncanville was able to reclaim the lead 27-21 going into halftime.

Southlake Dominated Second Half

As the third quarter started, Southlake scored 10 points and held the Panthers to only one first down on eight-plays.

The fourth quarter was the same as Southlake scored a field goal on 13 plays. The Panthers were unable to score. Coach Samples and his team did not quit. These young men played until the end, but were unable to get the win.

The Panthers season might be over, but Duncanville will be ready for next year. Coach Samples and the team were 10-2 and only one game away from Duncanville going to the 6A Division I title game.

