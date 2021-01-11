Cedar Hill ISD Opens Teacher Supply Warehouse

Donation From Cedar Hill Walmart Benefits Teachers & Students

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District educators will soon have a new resource for classroom supplies as well as personal protection equipment.

On Wednesday, January 13, the district will open its Teacher Supply Warehouse at the CHISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1533 High Pointe Lane. It will be open each Wednesday from 3-5:30 p.m.

With the opening of the Teacher Supply Warehouse, teachers will be able to pick up a wide variety of school supplies as well as face masks and backpacks. The inventory was made available thanks to a very generous donation from Walmart of Cedar Hill.

“We are grateful for Walmart’s generosity for making these items available to CHISD,” CHISD Director of Family and Community Engagement, Alicia Davis said. “It is important to have all of these items at one location for teachers to access because as we know,

teachers often come out of pocket for items their scholars may need.”

The supplies are only available to current CHISD teachers and they will be required to sign in and notate the items they pick up from the supply warehouse.

To ensure social distancing, space is limited to only one person shopping at a time. Masks will also be required to be worn at all times.

The Family and Community Engagement office will oversee the Teacher Supply Warehouse. For more information, visit https://www.chisd.net/face and select Teacher Supply Warehouse.

Here are some of the items available at the Teacher Supply Warehouse:

Wide Ruled Paper

College Ruled Paper

Wide Ruled Notebooks

College Ruled Notebooks

Composition Notebooks

Three-Ring Binders

Folders

Crayons

Pencils/Pens

Pencil Cases/Pouches

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Protractors

Face Masks

Backpacks

Water Bottles

Activity Books

