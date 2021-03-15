Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Wins State Championship

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Congratulations to Duncanville Panthers Basketball Team

Last season the Duncanville Panthers were stopped short of successfully defending their 2019 Class 6A state basketball championship.

They weren’t, however, stopped on the court.

They reached the state tournament and were poised for a repeat, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a halt to the event after the opening day, leaving the Panthers and all other teams wondering what might have been.

There is no more wondering this season. The Panthers (29-1) captured what could be argued to be their second consecutive state championship Saturday night with a 66-53 victory against Austin Westlake (30-2) – given the void of a champion last season.

It is the fifth state title in Panthers history.

Duncanville entered the postseason as the No. 2 team in the state in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, behind District 11 foe and league champion Waxahachie.

The Panthers defeated the Indians 70-65 in the Region II final.

The Panthers were ranked No. 6 in the nation by MaxPreps.

To reach the championship game, the Panthers disposed of Richardson, No. 3 in the state and No. 11 nationally, 68-49 in the state semifinals.

Another area team that reached the state tournament a year ago and was the favorite to win the 5A title this season, Lancaster, saw its season end in heartbreak in the Region II final. The Tigers entered the postseason as the state’s No. 1 team and won each of their first three playoff games by an average of nearly 30 points before escaping No. 9 Mount Pleasant in the regional semifinals, 58-56. Kimball entered the postseason ranked 12th.

13 Area Boys Basketball Teams Competed In Postseason

A total of 13 area boys teams competed in the postseason, with 10 advancing past the first round.

As with the girls, District 11-6A had the greatest representation, with four teams participating. Those teams combined for a 13-3 postseason record with a state champion (Duncanville), a regional finalist (Waxahachie) and a regional quarterfinalist (Mansfield).

District 8-5A had three teams from Mansfield advance in the postseason with Summit reaching the Region I final, Timberview making the semifinals and Legacy reaching the quarterfinals (losing to Summit).

Here’s a recap of each area boys playoff team:

Class 6A

Duncanville – Second in District 11. State rank, 2. Defeated Bryan in bidistrict, 72-54; defeated Sasche in area, 61-51; defeated Mansfield in Region II quarterfinals, 73-53; defeated Houston Cypress Park in regional semifinals, 70-42; defeated Waxahachie in regional final, 70-65; defeated Richardson in state semifinals, 68-49; defeated Austin Westlake in state final, 66-53.

Waxahachie – Won District 11. State rank, 1. Defeated Belton in bidistrict, 99-62; defeated Rockwall in area, 74-62; defeated Killeen Ellison in Region II quarterfinals, 78-67; defeated Cypress Woods in regional semifinals, 84-50; lost to Duncanville in regional final, 70-65.

South Grand Prairie – Won District 8. State rank, 4. Defeated Richardson Pearce in bidistrict, 64-59; defeated Denton Braswell in area, 70-47; lost to Richardson in Region I quarterfinals, 64-54.

Mansfield – Third in District 11. Defeated Killeen Harker Heights in bidistrict, 58-52; defeated Garland in area, 62-36; lost to Duncanville in Region II quarterfinals, 73-53.

Cedar Hill – Fourth in District 11. Lost in bidistrict to Killeen Ellison, 79-57.

Class 5A

Lancaster – Won District 12. State rank, 1. Defeated Dallas White in bidistrict, 84-39; defeated Frisco Heritage in area, 78-58; defeated Carrollton Newman Smith in Region II quarterfinals, 68-47; defeated Mount Pleasant in regional semifinals, 58-56; lost to Dallas Kimball in regional final, 76-75.

Mansfield Summit – Second in District 8. State rank, 13. Defeated Fort Worth Southwest in bidistrict, 70-40; defeated Grapevine in area, 61-45; defeated Mansfield Legacy in Region I quarterfinals, 67-59; defeated El Paso Chapin in regional semifinals, 64-56; lost to Amarillo in regional final, 60-51.

Mansfield Timberview – Won District 8. State rank, 4. Defeated Fort Worth Arlington Heights in bidistrict, 90-31; defeated Birdville in area, 48-37; defeated Fort Worth Wyatt in Region I quarterfinals, 57-55; lost to Amarillo in regional semifinals, 55-34.

Mansfield Legacy – Third in District 8. State rank, 14. Defeated Fort Worth Trimble Tech in bidistrict, 88-49; defeated Richland in area, 76-44; lost to Mansfield Summit in Region II quarterfinals, 67-59.

Midlothian – Won District 14 – Defeated Forney in bidistrict, 76-56; defeated Sulphur Springs in area, 44-36; lost to Highland Park in Region II quarterfinals, 57-48.

Red Oak – Fourth in District 14. Lost in bidistrict to Highland Park, 78-51.

Class 4A

Wilmer-Hutchins – Third in District 12. Defeated Alvarado in bidistrict, 69-65; lost to Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family in area, 67-41.

Midlothian Heritage – Fourth in District 11. Lost to Dallas Pinkston in bidistrict, 71-56.

