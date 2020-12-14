Area Teams Dominate All-district Volleyball Picks

To the victors go the spoils – and to those who study.

Area volleyball programs were once again well represented on their respective all-district teams and academic all-district selections.

District 12-5A champion Lancaster had the most all-district selections of any team in the FDN coverage area with 15. Next were the two Midlothian teams combining for 23 picks, with District 11-4A champ Heritage having a dozen and 14-5A winner Midlothian collecting 11.

Midlothian Volleyball Coach of the Year

While several districts chose coaching staffs of the year, 14-5A went with an individual award and gave Midlothian’s Shain Sackett the league’s coach of the year honor.

“There are so many words to describe coach Sackett, but some of my favorites are hard working, loving, and supportive,” said team member Jules LaRose. “He is always so in tune with the game throughout every point. Coach Sackett has taught me many things, one important lesson – we only fail if you don’t try, and to always put in the work, even if nobody is watching.”

Mansfield teams combined for 56 all-district selections, led by 18 from Mansfield High and 16 from Lake Ridge.

ALL-DISTRICT 8-6A

Grand Prairie

First team: Jazmin Darjean.

Second team: Asia Otieno, Charlize Dobbins.

Honorable mention: Melissa Guarjado, Litzy Ramirez.

South Grand Prairie

First team: Kennedy Jean-Louis, Kylie Ramirez.

Second team: Michaela Booker, Brianna Ice.

Honorable mention: Kailei Bennett, Selah McDowell.

ALL-DISTRICT 11-6A

Cedar Hill

Newcomer of the Year: Jamia Johnson.

Second team: Abrielle Jordan.

Honorable mention: Andrea Gonzales.

DeSoto

Co-Hitter of the Year: Hope Briggs.

First team: Briggs, Caitlin Shaw.

Second team: Dynasty Coe, Miya Benson.

Honorable mention: Kyla Jackson-Gonzales, Destini Hayes.

Duncanville

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Madison Reagins.

First team: Reagins, Keaundria Sykes, Allanah Drayton-Campbell.

Second team: Samaurya Mahone, Kennedy White.

Mansfield

MVP: Brynn Williams.

Libero of the Year: Katie Le.

Co-Hitter of the Year: Ava Roberts.

Coaching Staff of the Year

First team: Emma Zumwalt, Taylor Fanning, Emma Strickland.

Honorable mention: Grace Hale, Trinity Hendricks.

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Kenzie Washington.

Setter of the Year: Trinity Caruthers.

First team: Trinity Bryant, Kaelyn Mack, MeKayla Koger.

Second team: Clair Redmon, Caiya Artis.

Honorable mention: Maddie Halfmann.

Waxahachie

Defensive Player of the Year: Avery Long.

First team: Kate Morgan, Jhkyah Head.

Second team: Emma Smithey, Taylor Cavazos.

ALL-DISTRICT 8-5A

Mansfield Legacy

Defensive Player of the Year: Arianna Mongare.

First team: Angie Brothers, Alex Gentry, Aubrey Trimble, Katelynn Veale.

Second team: Brynn Dowd, Skai Gatson-Jones.

Honorable mention: Haley Moffett, Nyla Ruffin.

Mansfield Summit

First team: Keyara Brooks.

Second team: Kylie Miles.

Honorable mention: Amira King, Beaunca Jones.

Mansfield Timberview

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Reese Robins.

First team: Robins, Reagan Riggins.

Second team: Laila Carter, Nia Johnson.

Honorable mention: Brianna Williams, Daysha Isaac.

ALL-DISTRICT 12-5A

Lancaster: MVP: Iyanah Taylor.

Outstanding Hitter: Zarea Winn.

Outstanding Blocker: Anaya Houston.

Coach of the Year: Montonya Jackson.

First team: Taylor, Winn, Jyla Clayton.

Second team: Kirstyn Hayes, Gabrielle Houston, Amaiya Price.

Honorable mention: Nya Anderson, Kianni Moore, Aaliyah Smith, Joy Bateman, Mackayla Franks.

ALL-DISTRICT 14-5A

Midlothian

Coach of the Year: Shain Sackett.

MVP: Aryn Walton.

Hitter of the Year: Kenna Buchanan.

Blocker of the Year: Uryah Guevara.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jenna McMichael.

First team: Karsyn Curry, Kennedy King, Killian Armstrong.

Second team: Payton Rink, Lauren Safrit.

Honorable mention: Peyton Rigsby.

Red Oak

First team: Megan O’Neal, Makinzie Taplin.

Second team: Brooke O’Neal, Alayna Guevero.

Honorable mention: Mizani McKellar, Skyler Reynolds.

ALL-DISTRICT 11-4A

Midlothian Heritage – MVP: Elizabeth Schmidt.

Newcomer of the Year: Grace Sweeney.

Coaching Staff of the Year. First team: Hayden Brunson, Rhail Adams, Kensey Clifton.

Second team: Sydney Dickson, Emilie Casey.

Honorable mention: Cayla Williams, Kenlee Ponivas, Zoe Isom, Allie Schmidt.

Venus – Second team: Shyann Lewis.

Honorable mention: Eva Wilson, Jackie Brown.

ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Cedar Hill – T’Asha Hall, Chloey Batiste, Brianna Berry.

DeSoto – Destini Hayes, RaNiya Brown, Kira King, Hope Briggs, Lyric Edward.

Duncanville – Tai’Roni Holland, Allanah Drayton-Campbell, Cameron Boyd, Deja Parker, Samaurya Mahone, Essence Rain-Peterson, Keaundra Sykes, Kenadie Tate, Brooklyn Williams, Brook White, Laila Dotson, Tesla Gomez, Skylynn Wynn.

Grand Prairie – Jazmin Darjean, Litzy Ramirez, Angela Commino, Melissa Guajardo, Alexa James, Mikayla Alardin, Ariana Lee, Chryslyn Reese, Charlize Dobbins.

Lancaster – Kirstyn Hayes, Kianni Moore, Zarea Winn, Nya Anderson.

Mansfield – Katie Le, Grace Hale, Marlee Caldwell, Brynn Williams, Reegan Shoquist, Gracen Davis, Meadow Smith, Arden O’Connell, Dasia Brown, Emma Strickland, Emma Zumwalt, Annika Demuth, Ava Roberts, Trinity Hendricks, Taylor Fanning, Kelsey Dunnagan, Halley Vogelsang, Emma Smith.

Mansfield Lake Ridge – Clair Redmon, Aiyana Mitchell, Kaelyn Mack, Trinity Carruthers, Kennedi Roman, Maddie Halfmann, Kariela Torres-Ortiz, Lyric Stewart, Sa’myah Medford, Makenzie Washington, MeKayla Koger, Caiya Artis, Kyla Hockett, Victoria Burns, Trinity Bryant, Ashtyn Fuller.

Mansfield Legacy – Angie Brothers, Emily Burton, Brynn Dowd, Makenna Elkins, Skai Gatson-Jones, Jessica Hachat, Haley Moffett, Arianna Mongare, Kylie Patten, Nyla Ruffin, Aubrey Trimble, Katelynn Veale.

Mansfield Summit – Keyara Brooks, Kylie Miles, Melodie Beaver, Jada Richardson, Maddie Richardson, Jaya Nwosu, Jayna Thomason, Anaiah Turner, Sarahi Paez, Jaiona Jackson.

Midlothian – Peyton Rigsby, Aryn Walton, Karsyn Curry, Payton Rink, Killian Armstrong, Kennedy King, Uryah Guevara, Jenna McMichael, Kenna Buchanan, Lauren Safrit.

Midlothian Heritage – Rhali Adams, Hayden Brunson, Sabrina Bryan, Sydney Dickson, Kenlee Ponivas, Allie Schmidt, Elizabeth Schmidt, Grace Sweeney, Cayla Williams.

Red Oak – Jayli Feeley, Tori Fowler, Alayna Guerrero, Victoria Harvey, Alyssa Lopez, Mizani McKellar, Skyler Reynolds, Carley Rushing.

South Grand Prairie – Michaela Booker, Kennedy Jean-Luis, Kylie Ramirez, Mia Rucker, Taylor Wyles, Jasmine Kubi, Camryn Bertley, Adrienne Brown, Katlinh Nguyen, Kambrie Phifer, Dinesty Avila, Jackelyn Batres, Kailee Bennett, Desiree Crawford, Selah McDowell.

Venus – Ximena Cortes, Jackie Brown.

